Norfolk and Suffolk schools come together for the festive season

The event held at St Andrew’s hall in Norwich featured readings, carols and music by pupils and staff from schools in Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Cromer, Lowestoft as well as Thetford.Picture: Inspiration Trust Andi Sapey

Children from schools and academies in Norfolk and Suffolk came together to celebrate the festive season.

Choirs and orchestras from the Inspiration Trust’s primary and secondary schools came together to perform traditional festive songs.Picture: Inspiration Trust Choirs and orchestras from the Inspiration Trust’s primary and secondary schools came together to perform traditional festive songs.Picture: Inspiration Trust

A candlelit procession walked through the hall to open the concert on Wednesday, December 12.

Choirs and orchestras from the Inspiration Trust’s primary and secondary schools came together to perform traditional festive songs including ‘Away in a Manger’ and ‘Gaudete’.

Crystal Vide, of Cobholm Primary Academy gave a reading from the Gospel of Luke and Finn Alderman from Great Yarmouth Charter Academy read the story of Jesus’ birth.

Crystal Vide from Cobholm Primary Academy gives a reading. Picture: Inspiration Trust Crystal Vide from Cobholm Primary Academy gives a reading. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Chief executive, Dame Rachel de Souza said: “We are delighted to bring our pupils and families together for this joyful evening, which is one of the cultural highlights of our school year.”