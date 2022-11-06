Driving instructor to lead Children in Need convoy from Norwich to Yarmouth

Driving instructor Amanda Beagle will lead the Children in Need convoy - Credit: Amanda Beagle

A driving instructor from Acle will be leading a convoy of fellow professionals and learners from Norwich to Great Yarmouth to raise funds for Children in Need.

The Big Learner Relay for Children in Need features driving instructors and pupils across the country all getting together to raise money for the BBC appeal.

Cars taking part have sponsored spots on them and the lead car carries a Pudsey Bear mascot.

Acle driving instructor Amanda Beagle has been chosen as the lead car for a leg of the sponsored relay from Norwich's Harford Park and Ride to the B&Q store in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 9.

It sets off from 3pm and involves at least 10 cars.

As well as a learner in the car, she will have event organiser Lou Walsh as a passenger.

She said: "I feel very privileged to have been chosen as the lead car."

The relay then heads to Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

The last leg of the 12-day relay is on Friday, November 18 to coincide with BBC coverage of Children in Need.

It will have covered 3,000 miles.

