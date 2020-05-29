Search

Children invited to add to ‘fairy hideaway’ at Bluebell Woods

PUBLISHED: 13:42 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 29 May 2020

Oakley Jennings, a five-year-old from Bradwell, has been getting crafty in isolation and built a lovely fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Everyone is invited to add their own creations. Photo: Jodie Jennings

Oakley Jennings, a five-year-old from Bradwell, has been getting crafty in isolation and built a lovely fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Everyone is invited to add their own creations. Photo: Jodie Jennings

After taking inspiration from a nearby fairy hideaway at Beccles Common, one five-year-old boy has recreated his own version closer to home.

Oakley Jennings, a five-year-old from Bradwell, has been getting crafty in isolation and built a lovely fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Everyone is invited to add their own creations. Photo: Jodie JenningsOakley Jennings, a five-year-old from Bradwell, has been getting crafty in isolation and built a lovely fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Everyone is invited to add their own creations. Photo: Jodie Jennings

Oakley Jennings, a Homefield Primary pupil from Bradwell, has been filling time while on lockdown by building a fairy den in Bluebell Woods - and now wants other children in the community to get creative and join in.

His mum, Jodie Jennings, said: “We didn’t go out of our way to use any special materials. We just got crafty with what we had - an old palette, some stuff out of the recycling bin.

“If you turn left at the back of the ambulance depot and follow the path along you should come to the hideaway.

Oakley Jennings, a five-year-old from Bradwell, has been getting crafty in isolation and built a lovely fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Everyone is invited to add their own creations. Photo: Jodie JenningsOakley Jennings, a five-year-old from Bradwell, has been getting crafty in isolation and built a lovely fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Everyone is invited to add their own creations. Photo: Jodie Jennings

“Oakley would be thrilled if other children could add their own creations.”

Ms Jennings said that it was getting tough for parents “keeping their kids occupied” in lockdown, and admitted that she was running out of ideas.

“This has been a great distraction for Oakley, and it’s so lovely for other children to see on their daily walk.

