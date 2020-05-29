Children invited to add to ‘fairy hideaway’ at Bluebell Woods
PUBLISHED: 13:42 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 29 May 2020
Archant
After taking inspiration from a nearby fairy hideaway at Beccles Common, one five-year-old boy has recreated his own version closer to home.
Oakley Jennings, a Homefield Primary pupil from Bradwell, has been filling time while on lockdown by building a fairy den in Bluebell Woods - and now wants other children in the community to get creative and join in.
His mum, Jodie Jennings, said: “We didn’t go out of our way to use any special materials. We just got crafty with what we had - an old palette, some stuff out of the recycling bin.
You may also want to watch:
“If you turn left at the back of the ambulance depot and follow the path along you should come to the hideaway.
“Oakley would be thrilled if other children could add their own creations.”
Ms Jennings said that it was getting tough for parents “keeping their kids occupied” in lockdown, and admitted that she was running out of ideas.
“This has been a great distraction for Oakley, and it’s so lovely for other children to see on their daily walk.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.