Search

Advanced search
Updated

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 11:13 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:59 24 December 2018

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2018

People in the East of England can expect to wake up to a misty Christmas morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning (the least severe) for fog or freezing fog patches between 3pm on Christmas Eve and 11am on Christmas Day, which will be widespread and slow to clear in some places. It said: “Fog or freezing fog patches will quickly become more widespread later on Christmas Eve, and will also be dense in places. Not everywhere will see fog, but where it does form, the visibility may fall to around 50m at times.”

In western and central areas of England the fog is expected to lift overnight, but it is likely to hang around in the east into Christmas Day, “perhaps persisting for much or all of the day” in parts of the region.

Motorists were warned to expect slower journeys, with possible delays to bus or train services, while there may be a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

Meanwhile, weather forecasters have all but ruled out a white Christmas in East Anglia.

A forecast from Weatherquest in Norwich suggests Christmas Day will be cloudy but mainly dry for the region.

There will be a maximum temperature of six degrees Celsius and a low of three degrees, with light westerly winds.

The forecast for Christmas Eve in the East is broadly similar, with dry but fairly cloudy conditions and the best chance of sunny spells from mid-morning to early afternoon.

But some of us could wake up to a misty Christmas morning, with a chance that mist and fog patches could begin to form in places as the temperatures drop on Monday night.

According to Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, Norfolk hasn’t had a white Christmas in eight years and is unlikely to see another this year.

A spokesman added that the county was “more likely to have snow at Easter” than at Christmas.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Firefighters tackle blaze after collision on busy roundabout

Two fire crews were called out to the incident in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Graffitied vehicle in dangerous condition stopped by police

Police found this vehicle to be in a dangerous condition when tehy pulled it over in Acle (Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after teenager shot in Sudbury

Williams Way. PIcture: Google

Few answers but plenty of tension at meetings over St Raphael estate’s future

Meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate held at Brent Civic Centre L-R: Saida Shiqow, Aamina Adan-Hassan, Anab Othman and Brenda Lynton at a meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden Lane murder: Ioan Campeanu guilty of killing Andra Hilitanu and their unborn child

Ioan Campeanu. Picture: Met Police

Cricklewood sex assaults: Police appeal for help catching serial attacker

Willesden Green tube station. Picture: Ian Wright / Flickr - CC by SA 2.0

Cricklewood housebuilder treats children with Christmas gifts

Gillian Thompson and Clare Pritchard (centre) from Three Trees Children’s Centre with Sam Aghedo (left) and Asen Dawlazie (right) from Fairview New Homes

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Total failing’ of mental health trust contributed to Great Yarmouth woman’s death, family claim

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a flat fire in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Zahid Verrier

Norfolk GPs not sure how long patients wait for appointments

Doctors in Norfolk don't know how long patients are waiting for appointments. Photo: Getty Images

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

When Christmas pud was illegal: killjoy laws of festive past

Laws from days gone by banned Christmas dinner, Christmas pudding, carol singing and walking to church. Pictures: Getty

Care charge hike to save £3m will hit people with learning disabilities, say Norfolk families

Bill Borrett, chairman of Norfolk County Council's adult social services committee Photo: Bill Borrett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists