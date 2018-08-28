Search

Buy an extra Christmas gift for a child victim of crime, charity urges

PUBLISHED: 10:33 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:33 12 December 2018

Embrace Child Victims of Crime fundraising manager Chloe Raw with gifts ready for dispatch. Picture: Embrace CVOC

Embrace Child Victims of Crime fundraising manager Chloe Raw with gifts ready for dispatch. Picture: Embrace CVOC

Archant

A children’s charity is urging people in Norfolk and Suffolk to buy an extra gift for a victim of crime this Christmas.

Embrace Child Victims of Crime (CVOC) provides support to young people affected by serious crime right across the UK, helping them to cope, recover and fulfil their potential.

Last year, 27 young victims of crime in the Norfolk, and 24 in Suffolk, received its support, affected by crimes including homicide, sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Youngsters nominated by police officers and their safeguarding partners can choose their own gift worth up to £50 and the charity will even include food vouchers for families on low income.

Anne Campbell, Embrace Chief Executive, said: “Sometimes a small gesture of support can make the world of difference to a child who has experienced significant trauma as a result of crime.

“For many, it will be the only or the main gift they will receive.”

To donate visit www.embracecvoc.org.uk/dear-santa.

