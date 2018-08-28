Video

Festive fever arrives in Great Yarmouth following launch of Christmas markets

Traders in Christmas gift idea items, Mexican jugglers and members of the council gather to launch Great Yarmouth's Christmas Market. From left, Raul Cañas, entertainer; Barry Coleman, chairman economic development committee; Jane Beck, head of property and asset management; Sara Wells, Art of Glass; Jonathan Newman, town centre manager; David Hellesdon, council project manager; Joanna Wright, East Coast Gemstones; Veronica Stephens, Seachange Arts; and Valeria Jauregui, entertainer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Festive cheer has spread across Great Yarmouth following the launch of the four weekly Christmas markets on Tuesday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year visitors will be able to enjoy the festivities across an additional three weekends.

The markets are designed to ‘create a truly magical shopping experience’ and will offer visitors to the market place festive food, drink and gifts from wooden chalets and gazebos.

The first of the three-day Christmas markets will take place during the Christmas fayre, from November 30 to December 2.

Further Christmas markets will be held from December 7 to 9, December 14 to 16 and December 21 to 23, all from 9am to 4pm, Friday to Sunday.

Mexican entertainer, Raul Cañas, juggles at the launch of Great Yarmouth's Christmas Market. From left, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mexican entertainer, Raul Cañas, juggles at the launch of Great Yarmouth's Christmas Market. From left, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Visitors will be treated to a variety of delights including hot spiced apple juice, homemade fudge, cakes, pastries, handcrafted jewellery and much more.

Shoppers can also look forward to street entertainment from SeaChange Arts each weekend including a snow machine and ice sculpture display.

This year the market place will also have a small fairground and extra Christmas lighting and trees.

The large tree will be positioned on the Minster green and lit up with decorations.

The first day of the Christmas fayre will include the arrival of Father Christmas and the Christmas lights switch-on with free fireworks.

Entertainment is scheduled to start at 5pm, with fireworks, the switch-on and animated projection at 7pm.

Shops will be open until 8pm.

The fayre is from 10am to 8pm on Friday, November 30, 9am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.

In addition to the Christmas Market stalls the Minster and the Priory Centre will also be filled with stalls. On the Saturday evening there will be a concert by Norwegian Choir Lardal Kantori in the Minster.

Late night shopping in the town centre will be on Wednesday, December 19, Thursday, December 20 and Friday, December 21, until 9pm

There will be free all-day parking every Sunday in council town centre car parks from December 2 to 30.

The events are part-supported by Norse, by the Town Centre Partnership and by Go Trade, a cross-Channel project to revitalise traditional markets, which is funded by the EU’s Interreg France (Channel) England Programme.

Discover more at www.great-yarmouth.co.uk/whats-on/gy-winter-festival.aspx.