'The best in Norfolk' - Christopher Biggins raves about Yarmouth chippy

Christopher Biggins went to see a film in Yarmouth before he enjoyed chips from the seafront - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Christopher Biggins has praised a Yarmouth chippy after spending an evening in the seaside town.

The beloved actor, known for his roles in Porridge, I Claudius and the Rocky Horror Picture Show, was in Great Yarmouth for the town's Comic-Con taking place this weekend.

He said: "It is wonderful to see so many fans here. it is a great event."

Nicola Bryant, Christopher Biggins (second and third from left) and Colin Baker (third from right) with the staff at Arc Cinema after seeing Top Gun: Maverick - Credit: Arc Cinema

On Saturday night the actor and TV personality went to the Arc Cinema on Marine Parade with former Doctor Who stars Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant to see the new film Top Gun: Maverick.

He said on Twitter that he went "as a treat" and the film was "absolutely fantastic".

The star later went to Fish and Grill on Marine Parade and met owner Chris.

Biggins called his meal "the best fish and chips in Norfolk".

Colin Baker, who also attended the Comic-Con, shared his love of the area.

He said: "For me it is doubly pleasing because my dad was brought up in Great Yarmouth so I have always had an affection for this town.

"It is nice to come here and meet so many of the local people."