News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'The best in Norfolk' - Christopher Biggins raves about Yarmouth chippy

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:06 PM June 5, 2022
Christopher Biggins was at the convention

Christopher Biggins went to see a film in Yarmouth before he enjoyed chips from the seafront - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Christopher Biggins has praised a Yarmouth chippy after spending an evening in the seaside town.

The beloved actor, known for his roles in Porridge, I Claudius and the Rocky Horror Picture Show, was in Great Yarmouth for the town's Comic-Con taking place this weekend.

He said: "It is wonderful to see so many fans here. it is a great event."

xxx_COMICCON_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Nicola Bryant, Christopher Biggins (second and third from left) and Colin Baker (third from right) with the staff at Arc Cinema after seeing Top Gun: Maverick - Credit: Arc Cinema

On Saturday night the actor and TV personality went to the Arc Cinema on Marine Parade with former Doctor Who stars Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant to see the new film Top Gun: Maverick.

He said on Twitter that he went "as a treat" and the film was "absolutely fantastic".

The star later went to Fish and Grill on Marine Parade and met owner Chris.

Biggins called his meal "the best fish and chips in Norfolk".

Colin Baker, who also attended the Comic-Con, shared his love of the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dog walking appeal issued by animal charity
  2. 2 'The best in Norfolk' - Christopher Biggins raves about Yarmouth chippy
  3. 3 From abandoned baby to a place beside the Queen - Gorleston's Bruno Peek
  1. 4 Widow pays tribute after husband, 45, dies from aggressive brain cancer
  2. 5 Doctor Who star shares his love of Great Yarmouth at comic con event
  3. 6 Great Yarmouth bakery has closed due to rising costs
  4. 7 'With you in spirit' - Griff Rhys Jones on fight against holiday lodges
  5. 8 5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Yarmouth
  6. 9 103-year-old joins in jubilee street party and receives his own honour
  7. 10 Hotel with 'very negative' Tripadvisor reviews gets go ahead for flats

He said: "For me it is doubly pleasing because my dad was brought up in Great Yarmouth so I have always had an affection for this town.

"It is nice to come here and meet so many of the local people."

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

An Our Hire bus in Hemsby.

A new bus route is coming to Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Mantas Koreckis_0

Norfolk Live News

Great Yarmouth man wanted on recall to prison

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
People inside the new market building.

Great Yarmouth market place kicks off Jubilee celebrations

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Passengers on seal watching trip to Scroby Sands Great Yarmouth rescued by Caister lifeboat crew.

Updated

Passengers rescued during seal watching trip off Norfolk coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon