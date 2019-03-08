Circus offering one thousand free tickets returns to Yarmouth

Circus Starr, a charity offering more than 1000 free tickets to vulnerable children, will come to Great Yarmouth on November 9. Picture: Circus Starr. Archant

A circus offering one thousand free tickets to vulnerable and disabled children is returning to Great Yarmouth.

Circus Starr, the self-styled circus with a purpose, is a not-for-profit charity allocating over £1m worth of free circus tickets every year to children and families in the most need.

The extravaganza returns to Great Yarmouth for its annual visit on Sunday (November 9).

Ringmaster James Ellis will present acts from female clown Andreea, hula hoop act Eilidh and an energetic performance from the Havana Troupe.

The event exists to bring the magic of circus to children facing various difficulties from disabilities to bereavements.

Michelle Crossley, director, said: "A visit to Circus Starr can give a child the rare opportunity to experience the inspiring world of circus in an environment where all of their needs are met."

The event will take place at Great Yarmouth Racecourse with two performances, one at 1.30pm and one at 4pm.

