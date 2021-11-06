'Animals will lose their homes': Izzy's climate message to world leaders

Izzy Howard rings the climate bell with her grandmother Jenny Nicholson as mother Abby and organiser Maggie Brown look on - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"Get clanging to help save the climate."

That was the message from an event held in Great Yarmouth today as people concerned about climate change gathered in St George's Park.

Starting at 1pm the Great Yarmouth Clang for the Climate event saw people encouraged to ring bells to send out a clear message to world and local leaders that more must be done to protect our planet.

The Clang for the Climate event in St George's Park - Credit: Anthony Carroll

One of those clanging for the climate was Izzy Howard, 10, who was with her mother Abby and grandparents Jenny and Ray Nicholson.

The family saw at firsthand earlier in the day the effects man has on the planet after they collected about five bags of rubbish in woodland at Ormesby.

And Izzy had an important message for world leaders.

You may also want to watch:

Izzy said: "If we don't protect the environment then we are going to lose it. The animals will lose all their homes.

"It will be our fault."

The event was organised by Green New Deal Great Yarmouth, a group of local volunteers who campaign on climate change and promote green jobs and social equality.

Maggie Brown, co-ordinator of Great Yarmouth group, said: "I think the general public are very concerned about climate change and you can see that from the number of people here today.

"We want to create a massive coalition in Yarmouth of people who are concerned about climate change.

"I am hopeful for the future. I am a very optimistic person."

Ms Brown said Yarmouth could benefit from the creation of green jobs, such as at wind farms, and people can take individual action, such as ditching cars, to help save the planet.

The group is in the process of organising a green jobs conference for early next year.

The Clang for Climate event also saw stalls set up by groups concerned about the environment, such as the Green Party, Norfolk Beach Clean and Sea Shephard.

It was held while world leaders are at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Anyone interested in joining Green New Deal Great Yarmouth can email the group at gndgreatyarmouth@gmail.com