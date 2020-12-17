Care home's 'magical' winter wonderland after community donations

Published: 3:54 PM December 17, 2020

Children and teachers from North Denes Primary School's nursery at Claremont House and Lodge in Caister. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Care home residents will enjoy a magical Christmas after a town's community came together to create a winter wonderland.

Business owners, schools, organisations, health professionals, local providers, staff, family and friends answered a rallying call from Claremont House and Lodge nursing home in Caister.

Home manager Christine Morgan has set out to find a way to make the occasion extra special for residents in 2020 as they continue to endure coronavirus restrictions.

Claremont House and Lodge resident Wilhelmena Bandy looks at the winter wonderland. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Since posting on local social media groups to request donations of decorations and trees, Ms Morgan became inundated with offers, with a Christmas wonderland to be created in the home's grounds.

The outside areas will soon be packed full of Christmas trees and decorations, meaning every resident on the ground floor will have a Christmas tree outside their window.

Ms Morgan said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible response we've had to this idea.

"Christmas is such a special time for us all, and our residents really enjoy the decorations, events and celebrations.

"Obviously this year will be different for us and so we wanted to find a way to make the season special, while keeping our residents safe.

"By creating a festive wonderland in our garden, with the help of our residents' relatives and so many people in our community, we're hoping to achieve something really magical.

Manager Christine Morgan, right, with staff creating a winter wonderland outside Claremont House and Lodge, in Caister. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

"It looks as though we may have around 50 Christmas trees altogether, which will just be magical for our residents.

"I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has helped us so far and continues to offer their time or help in bringing this idea to life.

"This has been such a community effort and we're incredibly grateful for the generosity we have received."

Part of the winter wonderland outside Claremont House and Lodge, in Caister. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Homemade decorations were created by children from Northdean Primary School's nursery, with a small group of three-year-olds visiting with teachers to decorate trees.

Staff from the Caister branch of Tesco also visited to begin decorating, while former taxi driver Jenny Oxborough, who used to transport residents to and from the home, has also purchased a significant amount of decorations.

Part of the winter wonderland outside Claremont House and Lodge, in Caister. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Further donations have been made by local businesses Thistles and Thorns, Narayan supermarket, William's Garage and the Filby Post Office.

Designated time slots have been set up to allow volunteers to visit the garden area.