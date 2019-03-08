Search

'I think they love their patients' - Caister care home praised by CQC inspectors

PUBLISHED: 13:15 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 16 July 2019

Staff from Claremont House and Lodge Care Home in Caister, which has been rated Good by the CQC.

Staff from Claremont House and Lodge Care Home in Caister, which has been rated Good by the CQC.

Archant

A care home that 'loves its patients' has been highly-rated by inspectors.

Care Quality Commission inspectors found that staff at Claremont House and Lodge created a 'caring, friendly and relaxed' atmosphere at the Caister home when they visited in June.

The home, run by Healthcare Homes Group, provides care for up to 52 people, many of whom live with dementia.

In the report, inspectors were full of praise for staff.

It said: "Throughout our visit we observed staff chatting and laughing with people. It was clear that staff knew people well and had positive relationships with each other.

"I think they love their patients, their ethos is so good."

Christine Morgan, Claremont House and Lodge manager, said: "I am extremely proud of our home and of everyone that delivers such wonderful care here every day.

"To receive such positive feedback from inspectors, but also from residents and their relatives, is so important to us and shows that we are providing care that is right for the people who live here."

