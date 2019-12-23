Care home closed after fifth rating of inadequate from inspectors

A care home has closed after a fifth successive "inadequate" rating from the independent body that sets and monitors standards.

Clarence Lodge, on Clarence Road in Gorleston, was placed in the worst possible category by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after a visit by inspectors in October, when it was home to 11 older people, some of whom were living with dementia.

Prior to the service's closure, Great Yarmouth Borough Council moved all the residents to alternative accommodation.

The home had been warned after previous inspections it could face enforcement action if it failed to make improvements but a CQC report published on December 12 found little progress had been made.

The report also stated the provider remained in breach of six regulations, as well as two new breaches in relation to reporting procedures and safeguarding people from the risk of abuse.

Inspectors said they still had concerns about safe care and treatment, governance, nutrition and hydration.

"The service was not managing actual and potential risks to people robustly," the report said.

"This related to risks associated with prevention of urinary tract infections, constipation, monitoring of blood pressures, environmental risks affecting residents, and physical altercations between residents."

There were also concerns about recruitment and staffing, with the report stating there were not always sufficient staff with suitable skills, knowledge and experience.

The service was ranked as "inadequate" in three categories and "requires improvement" in one, leading to another overall rating of "inadequate".

Records from the home showed that one person, who had periods of confusion and distress, had got stuck between floors when using the passenger lift. This was a significant risk which had not been assessed despite two incidents occurring, inspectors said.

The report also said a district nurse had advised that one person should have their blood pressure monitored at least weekly but the home's records showed this had not occurred.

Another reason for its rating was the manager had failed to report three incidents. Clarence Lodge was contacted for comment.