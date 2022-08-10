'Looking wonderful' - The tourists loving Yarmouth as temperatures rise

The Golden Mile was bustling on Wednesday. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Holidaymakers have praised Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile for its variety of things to do and its cleanliness as they escaped to the coast to keep cool.

People flocked to the seafront on Wednesday as the sun shone down warming the area to a comfortable 22C.

The beach was a popular spot for visitors as they embraced the good weather. We asked them their thoughts on the town and if they had recommendations for future visitors.

On holiday from Newcastle, Roy Blackshaw and Rosalina Lowry were basking in the heat while taking protection from the sun under a rented parasol.

Roy Blackshaw and Rosalina Lowry enjoying the the sunshine on Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We're really enjoying this," Mr Blackshaw said with a smile.

"The weather has just been lovely and there's nowt better than getting the sand between your toes. I'm always impressed by how beautiful the beaches are here."

As temperatures are set to rise even higher, Mr Blackshaw recommended renting a sun lounger and a parasol.

"It's a must," he said.

"You get away from the sun rays, and the sea breeze keeps you cool. The beach is always a good spot to go to and there's nowhere I'd rather be in weather like this."

People were keeping cool with ice cream and slushies on Wednesday. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Lowrie said she was impressed with the Golden Mile. She last visited the town 20-years-ago and she said she was happy to say it is still a great place to be.

"It's very different now," she said.

"We've visited other parts of the coast and it's all looking so wonderful."

Susan Sparrow, Jack Sparrow, Amanda Torres and Geoff Sparrow enjoying the sunshine in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Visiting Great Yarmouth with her family, Susan Sparrow said she had nothing but good things to say about the town.

"I have to say, it is so clean and tidy here," Mrs Sparrow, from Hadfield, said.

"It's great to see so many people out and about enjoying the weather and it's lovely to see the town taking pride in its appearance.

"It definitely makes a difference."

Great Yarmouth seafront has been praised by tourists as being clean and with plenty of things to do. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Sparrow's grandson, Jack, said he was very happy with the options for mini-golf in the town.

He said: "We've been to quite a few crazy golf courses. It's something we always do together and I really like the courses here.

"Pirate's Cove is my favourite."

Vicky Guile, Mick Tumbridge, Jessica Guile and Chris Tumbridge by the Britannia Pier on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

Vicky Guile was visiting from Milton Keynes with her parents and daughter.

While Mrs Guile helping her daughter build a sandcastle by the Britannia Pier, she said this year was "better than last".

"It's so nice to see so many people here," she said.

"Now Covid is over, people are out and it's normal. I just love it.

"It reminds me of when I was a child. Everything that was good then is still here and I think people should embrace it. It's great."

Her daughter, Jessica, said the donkey rides were the best thing to do on the seafront.

Mrs Guile's mother, Chris Tumbridge, added: "Great Yarmouth and Gorleston is the place we always come back to.

"It's our ideal holiday resort. It's so clean and there's so much here for everybody's tastes.

"The Marina Centre is looking really good too.

"It's good to see the seafront so busy."

People enjoying light bites and a drink by Great Yarmouth seafront on Wednesday. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Tumbridge's husband, Mick, said the family have been visiting the town for years and he would always recommend the coffee from Shemara or Princes Tea Rooms.

"We never go anywhere else," he said.

Even though Emma Emms, Theo Houghton and Glenton Saunders couldn't make it to Lanzarote, they said Great Yarmouth was a great holiday resort. - Credit: James Weeds

Further down the beach, Glenton Saunders, from Nottingham, said his family had to change their holiday plans as his passport had not arrived in time.

"We came here instead of Tenerife," he said.

"The weather is just as nice as Tenerife and overall, it's been a really good holiday. I'm not even mad I didn't make it abroad."

Two people sitting in the sunshine in Great Yarmouth seafront during the summer holidays. - Credit: Danielle Booden

With Mr Saunders, was Emma Emms. She said the town provides a holiday which is "value for money".

"Cheap food and drink and lots to do," she said.

"I like it here so much. It's really clean, the beach is beautiful and the weather has just been fantastic.

"I was last here about 10 years ago and I think the town is the same as it was, if not slightly better.

"We'd definitely consider having another staycation here."