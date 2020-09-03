Search

Hotel axes holiday cabin plans after opposition from neighbours

PUBLISHED: 15:38 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 03 September 2020

Odette Martin (left), resident of Grenfell Court's retirement estate, sits with Paula Bishop, who lives with her 89-year-old mother also at Grenfell Court. Residents have said the new plans to build a terrace "will not solve the problem of noise, and will probably make things worse". Photo: Odette Martin

A coastal hotel is withdrawing plans to install seven cabins near a residential retirement complex after opposition from neighbours.

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston submitted plans to Great Yarmouth Borough Council on July 3 to build cabins into the cliffside.

But after opposition from the residents of the over-55’s housing estate nearby, Grenfell Court, the hotel said it will “not build the proposed lodges”.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the hotel said: “After careful consideration following recent events, the hotel has made the decision not to go against what our local community would like and will not build the proposed lodges.

“Instead, we will be using the area marked out for these as a garden terrace, for which planning has already been granted.”

After careful consideration following recent events, The Cliff Hotel have made the decision to not go against what our...

Posted by The Cliff Hotel on Thursday, 3 September 2020

Explaining the decision, the hotel said: “Our original thoughts behind the lodges were to move away from having too many people outside drinking, dining and listening to live music and to add more accommodation on to the hotel whilst also creating less noise.

“One of the main concerns from our neighbours was that these lodges would impact their view that they have enjoyed since the removal of the trees that stood tall on our plot - which were removed by us.

“The lodges would not have impacted the residents of Grenfell Court’s view as the top of them would have been in line with the bottom of theirs.”

Grenfell Court's residents handed in an objection letter to Great Yarmouth Council's planning department. Photo: Odette MartinGrenfell Court's residents handed in an objection letter to Great Yarmouth Council's planning department. Photo: Odette Martin

Residents of Grenfell Court, however, say the new proposal for a garden terrace would be “even worse than the cabins”.

Odette Martin, whose house overlooks Gorleston Cliffs, said: “This isn’t any better - it isn’t a compromise.

“We are against any development which will sit so close to our back gardens. The hotel’s actions are ruining the mental health of people who live in this association, many of whom are disabled and housebound.

“To the residents of the court, this Facebook post is a threat.

“It feels like they’re saying: ‘well, you wouldn’t let us have what we wanted, so we’re going to make things even harder for you.’”

The view from Grenfell Court near Gorleston's Cliff Hotel. Residents of the court think that new proposals for seven cabins beneath their properties would The view from Grenfell Court near Gorleston's Cliff Hotel. Residents of the court think that new proposals for seven cabins beneath their properties would "spoil their way of life", which is already compromised by a smoking terrace just along from them. Photo: Odette Martin

Her husband Mike said: “If they think this will make the residents reconsider the cabins, we won’t. We will stand our ground.”

The Cliff Hotel was approached but refused to comment.

