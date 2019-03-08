'It is a special place' - new bid to restore beach and secure teetering cafe for summer season

Sand is being moved on the beach at Winterton to protect vulnerable areas and the Dunes cafe

Tonnes of sand are being transported from one end of a beach to another in a bid to secure a popular cafe for the summer.

Heavy machinery is again ploughing the sands at Winterton as part of the on-going effort to retain the beach and save the cafe and car park

Heavy machinery is churning the sands at Winterton as efforts are redoubled to replenish the stretch following a month of being whipped by easterly winds.

Landowner Jan Hewitt said diggers would be ploughing back and forth until next Wednesday - but the beach would be looking its best for the bank holiday when work would cease.

The operation is the latest effort in an ongoing bid to keep Winterton beach topped up and to protect the cafe and car park - both magnets for trippers looking to enjoy the unspoilt seaside haven.

She said the beach had dropped some 15ft in just over a year, much of which had not been put back by Mother Nature.

And while Winterton Ness was getting even bigger, it seemed to be at the cost of the cafe's security - but things could change as no-one ever quite knew how things were going to go, she added.



Mrs Hewitt said: “A lot of people have a real emotional attachment to the beach. It is a special place for so many and I just want to try and retain it as much as I can.

“We have done this now many times over the last 15 years, especially in the last three years and since the Beast from the East and the costs have now escalated.

“I believe it is something to do with Winterton Ness building up - the more sand goes on there, the more it seems to go from here.

“We need to retain the beach and secure the future of the cafe and see if the beach will build again.



“If it doesn't there may be a point as to how many times we can continue to do this.”

This year's tidal surge in January had made matters worse and the depth of beach had never properly returned.

She hailed the generosity and co-operation of other neighbouring beach owners who were allowing her to take sand and transport it to the areas most at risk below the cafe, and the expertise of Sutton Services whose planning and strategy had helped her to survive this far.







