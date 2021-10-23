Will you clang for climate?

Published: 9:00 AM October 23, 2021

There will be a climate change action day taking place in St George's Park on November 6. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People are being encouraged to ring bells in a Great Yarmouth park to highlight the dangers of climate change.

Green New Deal Great Yarmouth has organised a Great Yarmouth Clang for Climate day of action event in St George's Park on Saturday, November 6 at 1pm.

It will have stalls from local organisations that seek to contribute to green solutions to try and save the planet.

People will also be asked to ring handbells to sound the alarm for climate change and to say what they think are local priorities.

The event is one of many taking place all over the world during COP26, the climate summit attended by world leaders in Glasgow.

Green New Deal Great Yarmouth brings together residents who want to see action from the government on both climate change and creating green, sustainable jobs in the area.

Maggie Brown, from the group, said: “The COP26 summit is a key opportunity for world leaders to make a difference on climate change, and towns like Great Yarmouth need that change."

For information, email gndgreatyarmouth@gmail.com