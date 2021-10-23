Will you clang for climate?
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
People are being encouraged to ring bells in a Great Yarmouth park to highlight the dangers of climate change.
Green New Deal Great Yarmouth has organised a Great Yarmouth Clang for Climate day of action event in St George's Park on Saturday, November 6 at 1pm.
It will have stalls from local organisations that seek to contribute to green solutions to try and save the planet.
People will also be asked to ring handbells to sound the alarm for climate change and to say what they think are local priorities.
The event is one of many taking place all over the world during COP26, the climate summit attended by world leaders in Glasgow.
You may also want to watch:
Green New Deal Great Yarmouth brings together residents who want to see action from the government on both climate change and creating green, sustainable jobs in the area.
Maggie Brown, from the group, said: “The COP26 summit is a key opportunity for world leaders to make a difference on climate change, and towns like Great Yarmouth need that change."
Most Read
- 1 Fire on the water bursts into life on Yarmouth seafront
- 2 Man caught drying cannabis he had stolen from father-in-law
- 3 Picture special: Fire on the Water thrills crowds
- 4 Abandoned Grade II listed building to be restored
- 5 Norfolk scams: DVLA texts and family WhatsApp messages
- 6 Great Yarmouth church to receive £300k grant
- 7 Petrol attack shopkeeper opens spice shop and restaurant in former pub
- 8 Where to watch fireworks for Bonfire Night in the borough
- 9 Sisters-in-law glowing after opening high street tanning salon
- 10 School's Squid Game break time play warning
For information, email gndgreatyarmouth@gmail.com