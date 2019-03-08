New images released of replacement leisure centre as countdown to closure begins

New images have been released of how the new leisure centre on the Golden Mile will look. The old Marina Centre is due to close on October 31 Picture: GYBC GYBC

New images have been released of the swooping new structure that will replace an ageing leisure centre on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

Reminder: We're getting set to build a new water & leisure complex in place of the Marina Centre, closing on Thurs, 31st Oct. The exciting new complex is set to open in summer 2021. See here for more info and details of where you can go in the interim. https://t.co/oSsmFKm2Vs pic.twitter.com/KXjDJhR5tG — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) September 30, 2019

The 1980's built Marina Centre is preparing to face the wrecking ball and will shut to the public on October 31.

Ahead of closure Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launched a reminder campaign telling users about alternative facilities available during the break in provision.

The £25.9m rebuild is one of the biggest capital projects in the county, second only in Yarmouth to the third river crossing.

It aims to provide an "anchor attraction" for the borough that will prove a year-round draw.

Construction of the new complex is due to begin in Spring 2020 ahead of a Summer 2021 opening.

The old Marina Centre will close to the public on Thursday, October 31 for the initial demolition work to start, with the Retroskate part remaining open for the roller-skating gala on November 9 and 10, before closing for demolition to start in earnest this winter.

The new centre will feature a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access and suitable for competitions and galas, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.

The complex will also be equipped with a health suite with sauna, steam and spa, 100-station health and fitness gym, four-court multi-purpose sports hall, fitness and spin studios, indoor climbing zone for all ages, external first floor terrace with views to the sea and café with views to the beach.

It is being built on a smaller footprint than the old centre with the aim of making the most of its location and not shadowing the sands.

While the site is temporarily closed, swim, gym and fitness suite users are being directed to other leisure sites operated by Sentinel Leisure Trust and SLT Group:

- Phoenix Pool and Gym, Widgeon Way, Bradwell.

- Waterlane Leisure Centre, Water Lane, Lowestoft.

- Broadland Health and Fitness Centre, Marsh Road, Oulton Broad.

- Nirvana Health + Fitness, 60 Pinbush Road, Lowestoft.

Under the scheme there will be double the number of parking spaces, 200.

The council has confirmed the new centre will be keeping the same name following a consultation which wanted it carry on being known as the Marina Centre.

On the downside it has meant the end of a long-standing and successful bowls club which had campaigned for new rinks to be included in the new building.

Some 1,500 people put their names to a petition opposing the temporary loss of facilities, particularly the walk-in pool, and lack of bowls and roller skating in the new build.