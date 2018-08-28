Search

Food for thirty thousand meals donated in Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 15:15 01 January 2019

Central England Co-operative colleague Sheena Lee is celebrating after over 75,000 items were donated as part of the Christmas Food Bank Appeal.

Central England Co-operative colleague Sheena Lee is celebrating after over 75,000 items were donated as part of the Christmas Food Bank Appeal.

Archant

People in Norfolk and Suffolk helped spread festive cheer this Christmas by donating over 75,000 items at Co-op stores in support of a food bank appeal - helping to create over 30,000 meals for people in need.

The retailer hosted a five-week appeal to provide emergency food and support to individuals and families. Over 15,000 items a week were donated.

Martyn Cheatle, Central England Co-operative chief executive, said: “We all want to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who donated, not just to the Christmas Food Bank Appeal but our year round food bank collections.

“We now want to ask people to continue to support our food banks during 2019 so we can keep providing vital donations to good causes that can really make a positive impact on those in need.”

The parcels included items such as tea, sugar and cereals and other essentials such as toiletries and hygiene products. They also featured festive treats ranging from chocolate to Turkish delight.

