The leisure centres, pools and gyms re-opening July 25 - and the ones that aren’t

Beccles Lido will be re-opening July 20 Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Fitness fanatics breathed a sigh of relief after the government announced leisure centres could re-open on July 25 - but not all plan to welcome back the public just yet.

From July 11, outdoor pools in England were permitted to re-open, but from July 25 gyms and indoor pools will be able to join them.

Along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, the biggest provider of indoor leisure facilities is the Sentinel Leisure Trust group.

They operate the Pheonix Pool and Gym in Bradwell and Fitness 2000 gym in Great Yarmouth.

In Lowestoft, they also run Broadland Health and Fitness Centre, Waterlane Leisure Centre, Nirvana Health and Fitness Centre and Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre.

Burgh Hall in Great Yarmouth is re-opening its outdoor pool, but it will not be heated until next year after a mechanical fault. Photo: Paul Southey Burgh Hall in Great Yarmouth is re-opening its outdoor pool, but it will not be heated until next year after a mechanical fault. Photo: Paul Southey

They also operate the Marina Leisure Centre in Great Yarmouth and Bungay Pool and Gym, but these sites were shut pre-lockdown for major development works and will remain shut as lockdown is eased.

In a statement posted to their webiste and various Facebook pages, the CEO Claire Henwood said: “We welcome the government announcement that all indoor fitness and swimming facilities can start to reopen from 25th July.

“COVID safety plans and risk assessments have been developed to protect staff and customers our teams will now start to prepare for our phased reopening.

“There will be some significant changes to how you use our facilities, including pre booking, one-way systems and a phased return of activities.

Potters Resort is opening its indoor pool and "some indoor sporting activities" come July 25. Picture: Nick Butcher Potters Resort is opening its indoor pool and "some indoor sporting activities" come July 25. Picture: Nick Butcher

“We will communicate with you directly via our member app, social media and other platforms regarding specific reopening plans, timelines and processes for each facility over the coming weeks.”

Other coastal leisure facilities to announce re-opening are:

• Beccles lido

In a statement on their Facebook page, the lido announced it would be opening Monday, July 20.

Haven Holidays says it has put extensive safety precautions in place across all sites which will benefit both guests and the village communities they are situated within. This means pools, bars, restaurants and activities will not be open to park guests. Photo: Haven Haven Holidays says it has put extensive safety precautions in place across all sites which will benefit both guests and the village communities they are situated within. This means pools, bars, restaurants and activities will not be open to park guests. Photo: Haven

The statement said: “Just to set expectations, we will initially be open for lane swimming only, and will introduce family sessions only when our new systems and procedures are proven.”

• Bannatyne Health Club, Lowestoft

A statement on their website said that the Lowestoft site will be opening on July 25 with “additional safety measures in place”.

• Old Hall Fitness Centre, Caister

Aerial view of the former Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020. A brand new state of the art leisure centre will replace it in time. Picture: Ben Oram Aerial view of the former Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020. A brand new state of the art leisure centre will replace it in time. Picture: Ben Oram

The centre plans to open July 25 with a range of safety measures in place “unless government declares otherwise”.

• Potters Resort

In a Facebook post, Potters noted that new government guidance meant they could now “open their swimming pool” and “some indoor sports” when the rest of the resort opens on July 24.

• Parkdean Resorts

The holiday park provider, which owns sites at Breydon Water, Vauxhall and California Cliffs, has confirmed that their outdoor pool facilities opened July 13 and indoor pools will be opening July 25.

• Burgh Hall Leisure Centre, Bradwell

The Southey family who run the complex initially had plans for a heated outdoor pool to re-open this year, but mechanical errors have delayed the date until 2020.

However, Burgh Hall confirmed in a Facebook post that the outdoor pool would re-open July 16.

Leisure centres which won’t be re-opening, or whose pools will remain closed, are:

• Haven

For this season, Haven will be offering ‘hideaway’ holidays only at its caravan parks. Holiday goers will have access to takeaway food, a mini-market and laundrette, but not pools, pubs and restaurants.

• New Road Sports and Leisure Centre, Belton

The leisure centre will not be re-opening its function room until September 1 at the earliest. Currently, bookings are being taken for field-use only.

The places which are yet to announce are:

• Palms Health and Fitness Club. Hopton

An automated message says that the club is closed for the “foreseeable future” and that members should check social media channels for updates.

• Broadland Sports Club, Fleggburgh

The centre has not yet posted an update about when exactly they will be re-opening following the government’s recent announcement.