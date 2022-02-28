Coast walker reaches Great Yarmouth on day 323 of round-Britain trek

Jim Morton passing through Caister on his round-Britain coastal trek at around 10am on Monday February 28. - Credit: Jim Morton

A former Navy veteran on a round-Britain trek has hailed Norfolk's sedate, sandy stretches and the kindness of strangers.

Jim Morton, 61, is walking an estimated 8,000 miles around the British mainland, and on day 323 he was in Caister having set off from California heading to Gorleston.

He expects to complete the trek at around 4pm at Gorleston Pier.

Having set off from his home in Penistone, South Yorkshire, last April, he has so far raised close to £16,000 for The Gurkha Welfare Trust having served alongside the Nepalese fighters on his first ship HMS Gurkha in the 1970s.

Mr Morton is supported by wife Sue who does the distance in their campervan, relying on the goodwill of individuals and campsites that will let them park up for free.

On Monday he is staying at Burgh Castle and plans a rare day off on Tuesday.

He said he had been excited to return to Norfolk, a place of happy family holidays.

He recalled visiting Sea Palling with his young family around 25 years ago and seeing the rock defences being laid and said it was interesting to see the changes. He had also holidayed in Walcott.

"I try to stay on the beach or as near to the sea as humanly possible," he said.

"It took me about six months to walk from Gretna Green to the top left of Scotland," he said. "But I have got to Norfolk in six weeks, It is much easier."

Taking on the challenge fulfils a boyhood dream for the retired former sailor turned M&S trainer whose love of lighthouses made him want to walk the coast.

As a seven-year-old it meant covering the 24 pages of his map book which were quickly flicked through - but at 61 with "creaking joints" it was an altogether more punishing prospect.

The father-of-three who has four grandchildren - including two who have arrived during his journey - says anyone is welcome to join him.

"If you see me, put the kettle on," he added.

During the walk he has been airlifted to hospital with a bleed on the brain after falling 20ft when a cliff collapsed, and narrowly avoided being crushed by tree.

HIs next stretch will take him to Southwold.

Follow him on Facebook and donate via his Just Giving page.