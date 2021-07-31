Pleasure Beach's tropical event ready to launch - and free macs if it rains

Published: 1:28 PM July 31, 2021

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach launches it Coaster Cabana event this Saturday (July 31) bringing a tropical holiday vibe to the seafront. - Credit: GY Pleasure Beach/TMS

Organisers at a seaside amusement park have made the final preparations for a tropical island experience.

Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach is going "totally tropical" with its Coaster Cabana Saturdays, which will begin tonight.

Coaster Cobana is brining something new to the seafront this summer with park visitors encouraged to dress in line with the Hawaiian vibe. - Credit: TMS Media

From 6.30pm on each Saturday through the summer holidays from July 31 to August 28, visitors will enter a gateway into a tropical setting.

With unlimited rides through the three-hour session, they will be entertained by top DJs playing club hits, dancers performing on and around the rides, pop-up cocktail bars and a host of street entertainers, billed as "giving the site the full festival feeling."

Aimed at all ages visitors are invited to embrace the theme by wearing flower garlands and Hawaiian shirts.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach launches its summer Saturday's themed tropical evenings on July 31. - Credit: GY Pleasure Beach/TMS

Organiser say they are bringing "a brand- new attraction for the town’s seafront."

Jamie Jones, Pleasure Beach director, said: “We wanted to bring sassy and stylish Saturday nights to the seafront.

"This is something very different, and will see our popular rides and attractions set within a full tropical vibe.

“It is also all about making memories. All ages are being encouraged to bring their families and friends to the event which will be the perfect backdrop to take super selfies.”

The roller coaster at the Pleasure beach in Great Yarmouth. Date: June 23, 2000. - Credit: Archant Library

Yellow warning for thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the area between 12pm and 9pm on Saturday.

Aaron Jones, the Pleasure Beach’s development director, said: "I'm still feeling incredibly positive about the event.

"We're prepared to adjust.

"We'll be handing out free rain macs to customers if the weather turns bad.

"And there are positions available for the dancers to continue performing under shelter.

"We've put a lot of hard work and effort into the preparations and it's all looking good.

"Hopefully the weather will calm down by then, but we're ready for an awesome night regardless."

The event will be taking place over the next five weeks.

To book tickets priced £16.50 visit www.pleasure-beach.co.uk.