News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Pleasure Beach's tropical event ready to launch - and free macs if it rains

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:28 PM July 31, 2021   
Coaster Cabana at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach launches it Coaster Cabana event this Saturday (July 31) bringing a tropical holiday vibe to the seafront. - Credit: GY Pleasure Beach/TMS

Organisers at a seaside amusement park have made the final preparations for a tropical island experience.

Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach is going "totally tropical" with its Coaster Cabana Saturdays, which will begin tonight.

Coaster Cobana at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Coaster Cobana is brining something new to the seafront this summer with park visitors encouraged to dress in line with the Hawaiian vibe. - Credit: TMS Media

From 6.30pm on each Saturday through the summer holidays from July 31 to August 28, visitors will enter a gateway into a tropical setting.

With unlimited rides through the three-hour session, they will be entertained by top DJs playing club hits, dancers performing on and around the rides, pop-up cocktail bars and a host of street entertainers, billed as "giving the site the full festival feeling."

Aimed at all ages visitors are invited to embrace the theme by wearing flower garlands and Hawaiian shirts.

Coaster Cabana at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach launches its summer Saturday's themed tropical evenings on July 31. - Credit: GY Pleasure Beach/TMS

You may also want to watch:

Organiser say they are bringing  "a brand- new attraction for the town’s seafront."

Jamie Jones, Pleasure Beach director, said: “We wanted to bring sassy and stylish Saturday nights to the seafront.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police searching for Patricia Holland believe her to be dead
  2. 2 Man re-arrested over murder of missing 83-year-old Pat Holland
  3. 3 'Something really fresh for Great Yarmouth' - Empire ready to re-open
  1. 4 Every Norfolk primary school rated as 'Outstanding'
  2. 5 Appeal to find missing man from London last seen at Norfolk campsite
  3. 6 7 big projects in Great Yarmouth and when they are happening
  4. 7 Fresh weather warning with Storm Evert set to hit Norfolk
  5. 8 Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident
  6. 9 Shop to reopen after fire which caused 'significant' damage
  7. 10 Best friend pays tribute to missing woman, describing her as a 'lovely lady'

"This is something very different, and will see our popular rides and attractions set within a full tropical vibe.

“It is also all about making memories. All ages are being encouraged to bring their families and friends to the event which will be the perfect backdrop to take super selfies.”

The roller coaster at the Pleasure beach in Great Yarmouth. Date: June 23, 2000.

The roller coaster at the Pleasure beach in Great Yarmouth. Date: June 23, 2000. - Credit: Archant Library

Yellow warning for thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the area between 12pm and 9pm on Saturday.

Aaron Jones, the Pleasure Beach’s development director, said: "I'm still feeling incredibly positive about the event.

"We're prepared to adjust.

"We'll be handing out free rain macs to customers if the weather turns bad.

"And there are positions available for the dancers to continue performing under shelter.

"We've put a lot of hard work and effort into the preparations and it's all looking good.

"Hopefully the weather will calm down by then, but we're ready for an awesome night regardless."

The event will be taking place over the next five weeks.

To book tickets priced £16.50 visit www.pleasure-beach.co.uk.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The owner of the Empire Lounge on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile says he needs the kind of financial s

Woman felt her life was 'destroyed' after rape by two men, court hears

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft Road Gorleston missing woman

Norfolk Live | Video

Man 'helping police with inquiries' in search for missing woman

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth Picture: Great Yarmouth BID

Norfolk Live

Great Yarmouth bakery forced to close after it was 'condemned dangerous'

Sarah Hussain

person
police search Gorleston

Norfolk Live

Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus