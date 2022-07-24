News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Coastguard helicopter and lifeboats launch search off Yarmouth coast

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:17 PM July 24, 2022
Updated: 4:30 PM July 24, 2022
The Humber Coastguard helicopter is currently searching off the Yarmouth coast following fears that a person may be missing

A coastguard helicopter and three lifeboat crews are currently searching off the Yarmouth coast following reports that a person might be missing.

Emergency services were called at noon on Sunday after a member of the public spotted a black rubber ring floating out into the sea north of Britannia Pier.

Lifeboat and coastguard crews are searching an area off the Great Yarmouth coast following reports of a missing person

Two lifeboats from Gorleston and one from Caister have been launched to assist with the incident and a coastguard helicopter from Humberside is also searching the area.

A spokesman for the National Coast Watch station in Gorleston said: "A possible missing person incident has been declared after a member of the public reported seeing a black rubber ring floating in the sea moving towards the wind farms.

"The search is ongoing." 

An eyewitness at the scene has said they can see four lifeboats at sea near a large ship.

The current is also reportedly strong today with high winds as well.

