Coastguard hunt for missing woman in early morning search

Coastguard crews hunted for a missing woman for several hours in an early-morning search off the Norfolk coast.

Police were called to Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth at 9.30pm following reports of a missing person.

The coastguard were called to action just before 2.15am on Tuesday (August 9).

Rescue teams from Gorleston-on-Sea and Lowestoft assisted Norfolk Police with the search of a missing woman in Great Yarmouth.

The woman was later located by the police safe and well at 6.34am.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard sent rescue teams from Gorleston-on-Sea and Lowestoft to help Norfolk Police with the search for a missing woman in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of this morning (August 9).

"The woman was later located by police."