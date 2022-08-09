Coastguard hunt for missing woman in early morning search
- Credit: Archant
Coastguard crews hunted for a missing woman for several hours in an early-morning search off the Norfolk coast.
Police were called to Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth at 9.30pm following reports of a missing person.
The coastguard were called to action just before 2.15am on Tuesday (August 9).
Rescue teams from Gorleston-on-Sea and Lowestoft assisted Norfolk Police with the search of a missing woman in Great Yarmouth.
The woman was later located by the police safe and well at 6.34am.
A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard sent rescue teams from Gorleston-on-Sea and Lowestoft to help Norfolk Police with the search for a missing woman in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of this morning (August 9).
"The woman was later located by police."