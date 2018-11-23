Search

Nothing found after flare released over Hemsby

PUBLISHED: 00:13 27 November 2018

Nothing has been found by coastguard teams after reports of a flare being released at Hemsby, it has emerged.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard, now the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), said they received reports of an orange flare going up at about 9.30pm on Monday (November 26) at Hemsby.

The spokesman confirmed coastguard teams had been deployed after the flare was released.

But despite carrying out a search of the area nothing was found.

