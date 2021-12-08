Primary school receives first ever 'good' rating from Ofsted

Cobholm Primary Academy is celebrating being ranked as 'good' by Ofsted for the first time in 30 years. - Credit: Cobholm Primary Academy

A primary school has received its first ever "good" rating from Ofsted inspectors in 30 years.

Apart from the "odd falling out over football" there was barely any negative feedback about everyday life at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth which was described as "welcoming and friendly".

The school had moved from being in special measures to "requires improvement".

The latest inspection which took place over October 20 and 21 saw the school, which joined the Inspiration Trust academy chain in 2014, gain a clean sweep of "goods" as well as overall.

According to the report pupils speak with great enthusiasm about the staff and about their learning.

The school is described as calm, orderly, and purposeful with both parents and pupils saying behaviour has improved over the last year.

Pupils say there are the occasional fallouts over football and that there is no bullying.

The report outlines that the 145-pupil school is well led and managed.

Staff are happy with their workload and feel well supported by school leadership, including teachers.

Inspectors also praised the school's enrichment programme, with trips, visitors, and talks adding interest to the curriculum.

During the pandemic, leaders went the extra mile to ensure the most vulnerable pupils were safe, the report adds.

Danielle Sargeant, head of school, said: “We are all delighted with this glowing Ofsted report which highlights all the fantastic work that takes place at Cobholm Primary Academy.

"I am so proud of all our staff and our pupils who have worked so hard to get to this point, and so pleased that their efforts have been recognised by the external inspectors.

"We have always thought that this is a really special school, and it is fantastic that Ofsted agrees.”

Gareth Stevens, chief executive officer at Inspiration Trust, said: “Congratulations to Danielle and her team for being recognised as a 'good' school by Ofsted - the first time in nearly 30 years.

"They should be very proud of themselves for this fantastic achievement, and that they take the chance to celebrate it with their pupils and wider community."

To read the full report visit the Ofsted website.