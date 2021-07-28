'Everyone deserves respect' - Caister girl's FA design enters shortlist

Published: 10:14 AM July 28, 2021

Emily, from Caister designed a new English football coin and her design is in the top 11 in the country. - Credit: Hatch PR

A girl from Caister has made the shortlist for her design of a coin to be used at the start of major football games across the country.

Emily, 13, from Caister-on-Sea, has made the shortlist of the Coin for Respect Competition in association with the Nationwide Building Society and The Football Associations [The FA].

In April, The FA and Nationwide Building Society launched an initiative to promote mutual respect on and off the pitch, with a national competition to design the first ever Coin for Respect.

The coin toss is a symbol of fair chance at the start of every game, but before this competition, no official coin ever existed.

The competition, which gained the support of England’s football stars Jordan Nobbs, Nick Pope, Beth Mead and Tyrone Mings, plus legends David James and Karen Carney, received over 400 entries, with Emily selected as part of the final 11.

Poster for Coin for Respect Campaign. - Credit: Hatch PR

Emily said: “My coin design represents the unity and equality that football can help create.

"I was inspired by the fact that football can give people of different races, genders and walks of life an opportunity to unify and celebrate equality.

"I would sum my design up in three words. Everyone deserves respect.

“It’s great to be one of the 11 shortlisted designs and thank you to everybody who votes for me."

The final decision rests with the general public.

Voting closes on August 1.

The winner will be announced the following week.

The winning design will be featured on the coin which will be used across the country, but the winner will also receive two tickets to an England game at Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

Votes can be cast here.

Ex-England goalkeeper, David James said: “Having been involved with this campaign from the start, it is brilliant to see it come to life and what the topic of respect means to all of these children who have entered.

"It has been tough to narrow these down to just eleven as the artistic talent is really strong, I certainly don’t envy the public having to make the final decision.”