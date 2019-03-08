Search

Cold caller targets residents in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 10:40 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 05 April 2019

Residents in Hemsby are being warned about cold callers. Picture: Archant

Residents in a Norfolk village have been urged to be vigilant about cold callers.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards said it received reports of a cold caller in Hemsby on Wednesday afternoon.

The person is described as being a young male who carried a large black holdall bag and attempted to sell items on the doorstep of residents.

A post on trading standards Facebook page advised people to never deal with doorstep cold callers.

Anyone who sees further sightings of sellers in Norfolk should report it to trading standards on 03454 04 05 06.

Alternatively call Norfolk Police on 101.

