Action taken against cold callers who left homeowner 'freaked out'

Action has been taken against two cold callers from Money Expert who left a woman "freaked out" after they knocked on her door, at night, in Gorleston. - Credit: Connor Tarrant

Two cold callers who knocked on a woman's door after dark and joked they were there for "a cup of tea" left her "freaked out", her son has said.

Action has been taken against the two employees from Money Expert after knocking on a door in Gorleston on Friday, December 3.

The incident, which was caught on a Ring doorbell camera, saw the duo knock on the door at around 7.37pm in St Catherine's Way.

One of the two men introduced himself and said they were with BT, as part of a joint partnership with Money Expert, regarding internet upgrades in the area.

The employee said: “Hello. Are you alright? Sorry to disturb you. It’s nothing crazy we have just come around for a cup of tea. Is that alright?"

He added: “I’m only joking. I’m only messing with you. We are with BT, just regarding the upgrades to the internet in the area.”

The stunned home owner promptly shut the door after hearing the opening salvo.

Connor Tarrant, the homeowner's son, said it made him “feel sick” when he watched his Ring doorbell footage.

The 25-year-old - who also lives at the property - was out at the time but was able to watch the footage live on his phone.

He said: "I had to watch the video two or three times to process it. It was so creepy.

Action has been taken against two cold callers from Money Expert who left a woman "freaked out" after they knocked on her door, at night, in Gorleston. - Credit: Connor Tarrant

"I left my friend's house and went home to make sure my mum was okay. But they had only gone further up the road so some of my mates stopped them and then I came out.

"They showed me their ID cards and said they were doing some over time and they didn’t mean to freak anyone out - but I still didn't feel right about it."

Unsure of their legitimacy, Mr Tarrant put out a warning on the Gorleston-On-Sea-Life Facebook page and the incident was reported to the police.

But a BT spokesman has confirmed that they were Money Expert employees and apologised for the upset caused.

They said: “We have raised our concerns with Money Expert and they have taken immediate action by removing the employee from sales activity and further training will be provided."