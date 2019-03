Car crashes into Caister roundabout

A car has crashed into the roundabout outside Caister at the junction of the A149 and A1064 (March 14). Archant

A car has crashed into a roundabout outside Caister.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police have said they were called at 8.21am to reports that a Citroen Dispatch had left the road and collided with the junction of the A149 and A1064.

The driver was not injured, police said.

Officers are still at the scene.

Check our live traffic map for more information.