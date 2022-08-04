Comedian Andy Parsons is coming to Gorleston

Andy Parsons is making his way to the Ocean Room on Friday, September 9. - Credit: Archant

Comedian Andy Parsons will be making his way to Gorleston this September.

Best known for his nine-year stint as a panellist on the BBC Two show Mock The Week, he will be performing at Gorleston's Ocean Room on Friday, September 9 at an event organised by WCB Comedy.

Gorleston's Ocean Room will be hosting live comedy on Friday, September 9. - Credit: Archant

Mr Parsons has also appeared on shows including Live at the Apollo, QI and Saturday Live, has enjoyed six sell-out national tours and has released four DVDs.

One man band Duncan Oakley will be performing his musical stand up routine at the Ocean Room in September. - Credit: WCB Comedy

Also at the event is the 2015 English Comedian of the Year, Duncan Oakley, who will be performing his one man band routine on stage, Britain's Got Talent magician El Baldinho, who scored four buzzers from the judges during the 2019 series of the show, and rising Norfolk comedian Justin Panks.

El Baldinho is set to make the audience laugh with his mixture of magic and comedy on September 9. - Credit: WCB Comedy

WCB Comedy's Paul Dunn said this show is not to be missed, and there is more good news to come from the promoters in the near future.

To keep up to date and for tickets, visit www.wcbcomedy.com