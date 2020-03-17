Coronavirus: Communities pull together to help each other out

In these uncertain times one thing is for sure - that those in the most at-risk groups are going to need some help.

As efforts are ramped up to contain the coronavirus pandemic towns and villages are brimming with offers aimed at easing the crisis for those self-isolating at home.

Elderly people and those most at risk are being urged to stay in, workers are having to set up make-shift offices at home, and everyone is advised to avoid pubs, bars and clubs.

The drastic actions are set to create practical and emotional problems.

And in response to the crisis several groups have sprung up on Facebook to help people and share concerns, one in Hemsby and two in Great Yarmouth.

Tesco worker Tamsin Lodge has set up Great Yarmouth coronavirus support having seen how well a similar group had worked in Drayton.

In just a few hours she had over 200 members.

The 25-year-old said the aim was to try and keep people positive as well as to act as a virtual meeting point for those looking for help and those offering it, and for sharing information.

People who have a surplus of items like hand santiser and toilet roll are being asked to donate it to vulnerable people who have none.

Whether it is running errands, offering deliveries or online chat to help the lonely feel connected here are some of the things people are doing to lend a hand:

• A Gorleston carehome is appealing for emails to help residents cut-off from friends and family to stay connected to the outside world.

They say that receiving children’s pictures, poems, notes, messages from adult pen-pals would help them to feel part of the community. To get involved contact gemmahutson@icloud.com

• Scratby Garden Centre says it is happy to deliver groceries even a bacon roll or a jacket potato to anyone that doesn’t feel like cooking. Contact them on 01493 730950.

• Maria Barnard, a Caister childminder, who works at Doodle Bugs is offering spare nappies to parents who may be able struggling to get hold of any.

Contact her via Caister Local Chat on Facebook.

• Nichols seafood, Great Yarmouth Market, will deliver to people self-isolating orders over £20.

The Mercury’s sister paper the EDP has launched a Here to Help campaign aimed at offering assistance to the vulnerable.

Find out more and download a post-card telling your neighbours you are there for extra support by clicking the link here.