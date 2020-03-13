'We can make a real and lasting difference': alchohol action group targets underage drinking in Gorleston and Bradwell

CAP is working with police to clamp down on underage drinking and anti-social behaviour in Gorleston and Broadland. PHOTO: Miles Jeremy Archant

Efforts to curb back underage drinking will come to a head next week as town organisations plan to 'educate' misbehaving teenagers.

In February, police launched a crackdown in Gorleston High Street imposing a disperal order for 48 hours to help them tackle anti-social behaviour Picture: Norfolk Police In February, police launched a crackdown in Gorleston High Street imposing a disperal order for 48 hours to help them tackle anti-social behaviour Picture: Norfolk Police

Gorleston and Bradwell Community Action Partnership (CAP), set up in October 2019 after reports of underage drinking in the area skyrocketed, are coming together to launch a 'Week of Action' from March 16-20 to highlight the harm it causes.

During the week, youngsters will apply pavement stencils around the town warning adults that it is an offence to buy alcohol for children.

At the time of CAP's launch last year, seven of the 19 alcohol retailers in the area who faced Challenge 25 compliance tests failed, and last week police assisted the local licensing team in catching-out those selling alcohol to teenagers.

Three venues failed - one in Bradwell and two in Gorleston - with two staff members issued £90 fines and a third person reported for selling alcohol to an under-18-year-old.

Great Yarmouth Police on their patrol of Gorleston High Street last month in an effort to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Gorleston. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police Great Yarmouth Police on their patrol of Gorleston High Street last month in an effort to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Gorleston. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

Sargeant Julie Johnson said: 'There have been reports from the community about anti-social behaviour in Gorleston and Bradwell. This kind of risk-taking behaviour, coupled with alcohol use in public places, leaves young people very vulnerable and is damaging to the local community.

'During the Week of Action we want the whole community to get behind CAP's work to raise awareness of the impact of alcohol, ensure that retailers take a response approach and work closely with schools and youth organisations to provide alcohol education and alcohol-free activities.'

CAP Chair Derek Lewis added: 'A powerful body of evidence over the last four years shows that CAPs are achieving significant reductions in alcohol supply to children, alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and underage drinking.

'They are helping to create better, safer and friendlier neighbourhoods and offer a great opportunity to make a real and lasting difference.'

Across the week, there will be ample opportunity for residents to learn about the dangers of drinking.

Hit singer Henry Maybury will be performing in schools and prisons, sharing the story of his brother who died from an alcohol related illness at just 29.

Tesco will be holding a retailer training session at its Extra store in Cobholm on challenging customers for age related sales, while residents will be invited to take part in a survey assessing their perception of alcohol-related antisocial behaviour locally.