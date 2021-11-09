News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

New community centre mural tells the story of Cobholm

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:43 PM November 9, 2021
Dawn Ryan with the section of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. Picture: Danie

Dawn Ryan with the section of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. - Credit: Danielle Booden

An artist has led a group effort in telling the history of an urban community through eye-catching murals.

Artist Matthew Harrison visited Cobholm Community Centre in Great Yarmouth and with the help of residents painted a mural capturing the life and history of the area, including the devastating 1953 floods and a street party.

Tina Valentine, Dawn Ryan, Chelsea Ellenden, Sam Jinks, Kevin Pasby, Matthew Harrison, Jodie Pasby,

Tina Valentine, Dawn Ryan, Chelsea Ellenden, Sam Jinks, Kevin Pasby, Matthew Harrison, Jodie Pasby, June Spruce, Thomas James, Liz Bell and Lucy Bell with the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Harrison said: "Everybody really enjoyed it and some people got into it.

"There were some young people who had a massive hand in the painting.

"It's important all the people involved had real ownership of the work and what went on the walls.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a great week.

"It's hard to let the mural go though."

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
  2. 2 Landmark storage tanks to make way for welfare building
  3. 3 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
  1. 4 Norfolk morning traffic: Crash on A47 and delays near Great Yarmouth
  2. 5 Quad bike and motorbike stolen near Great Yarmouth
  3. 6 Stunning aerial photos show progress on new bridge
  4. 7 Woman's sudden death not believed to be suspicious
  5. 8 What next for Great Yarmouth's Iron Duke pub?
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth MP experiencing 'mild symptoms' after positive Covid test
  7. 10 Musical duo from Barcelona are coming to Great Yarmouth

Cobholm Community Centre committee member Dawn Ryan said: "I'm really overwhelmed by how brilliant it is.

"It's more than what I expected.

"I'm loving all the comments from people coming in and saying 'that was my grandad' or 'I knew that person'.

"The locals love it.

"Everyone who has used the centre since the mural has been installed has said nothing but positive things.

"It's really brightened the place up."

Chelsea Ellenden with the section of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. Picture

Chelsea Ellenden with the section of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cobholm resident Chelsea Ellenden said: "I just loved it. It looks really good. I'm just a bit sad because it's been nice doing it with everybody.

"It's been good fun.

"It looks a lot better and it tells the story of Cobholm."

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

A traditional sign for Cobholm as part of the mural. - Credit: Danielle Booden

June Spruce, who has lived in Cobholm since birth and was taken outside of her bedroom window in a basket during the 1953 floods, said: "It's my history on a wall.

"When I look at each different picture, I know the people and the places.

"The only thing I don't recollect is the mill because that was here a lot longer than I was."

June Spruce pointing to a painting of her younger self that she did for the mural at Cobholm Communu

June Spruce pointing to a painting of her younger self that she did for the mural at Cobholm Communuty Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Samuel Jinks, from Freshly Greated, said: "The Cobholm community centre mural is a perfect example of outstanding community art. 

"It really captures the Cobholm community, past and present and further reflects the passion and creativity of the people who helped design and paint it.

"This is exactly what the Freshly Greated programme is all about and we look forward to running more creative experiences with Cobholm residents in the years to come."

Liz Bell, and her daughter Lucy Bell, inbetween the parts of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre t

Liz Bell, and her daughter Lucy Bell, inbetween the parts of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Kevin Pasby with the section of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. Picture: Dan

Kevin Pasby with the section of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Two residents of Cobholm from a bygone era immortalised in the community centre mural. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

The old St Luke's Church in Cobholm, as it was before being converted into homes. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Cobholm Tavern from yesteryear. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre.

The old windmill and a stagecoach are included in the Cobholm community centre mural. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Chickens being transported to safety during the 1953 floods. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

A happy pig farmer from a bygone era. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Faces from Cobholm's past, including Kaye Moore winning Cobholm May Queen in 1981. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Floods 1953 - Cobholm Residents of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth outside F.W. Hayhow Stores during the 1

Floods 1953 - Cobholm Residents of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth outside F.W. Hayhow Stores during the 1953 floods. - Credit: Archant

Floods 1953 - Yarmouth Aiding in the evacuation of flooded homes in Great Yarmouth, the Royal Cana

Floods 1953 - Yarmouth Aiding in the evacuation of flooded homes in Great Yarmouth, the Royal Canadian Airforce assist Mrs. P. Brown down a ladder. Mrs Brown went back to her mother-in-law's home (Mrs A. Brown of 80 Wolseley Road, Southtown) to pick up clothing and precious belongings. - Credit: Archant

February 1953: Mrs Churchill meeting servicemen helping clean up after the floods.

February 1953: Mrs Churchill meeting servicemen helping clean up after the floods. - Credit: Archant

Floods 1953 - CobholmResidents and children of Olive Road area of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth wadi

Floods 1953 - Cobholm Residents and children of Olive Road area of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth wading through the flood water. - Credit: Archant

1953 FLOODSSALVATION ARMY CANTEEN SERVING FLOOD WORKERS AT YARMOUTHDATED 1953PLATE P0097

Floods 1953 - Salvation Army canteen serving flood workers at Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Floods 1953 - YarmouthSouthtown Road at Great Yarmouth as the main flood was receding, Yarmout

Floods 1953 - Yarmouth Southtown Road at Great Yarmouth as the main flood was receding, Yarmouth could then be reached from Gorleston only by wading or obtaining a lift in a lorry or car with ample road clearance. - Credit: Archant

Reader Gallery
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A forensics vehicle outside a house in Gorleston.

Police investigate sudden death of woman in Gorleston

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Tributes to Abbie Boast from Great Yarmouth who has died.

Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Google map image of the Carlton Hotel

'We will do better' - Yarmouth hotel manager's pledge after inspection woes

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A forensics vehicle outside a house in Gorleston.

Neighbours' shock at sudden death of woman

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon