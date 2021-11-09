New community centre mural tells the story of Cobholm

Dawn Ryan with the section of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. - Credit: Danielle Booden

An artist has led a group effort in telling the history of an urban community through eye-catching murals.

Artist Matthew Harrison visited Cobholm Community Centre in Great Yarmouth and with the help of residents painted a mural capturing the life and history of the area, including the devastating 1953 floods and a street party.

Tina Valentine, Dawn Ryan, Chelsea Ellenden, Sam Jinks, Kevin Pasby, Matthew Harrison, Jodie Pasby, June Spruce, Thomas James, Liz Bell and Lucy Bell with the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Harrison said: "Everybody really enjoyed it and some people got into it.

"There were some young people who had a massive hand in the painting.

"It's important all the people involved had real ownership of the work and what went on the walls.

"It was a great week.

"It's hard to let the mural go though."

Part of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cobholm Community Centre committee member Dawn Ryan said: "I'm really overwhelmed by how brilliant it is.

"It's more than what I expected.

"I'm loving all the comments from people coming in and saying 'that was my grandad' or 'I knew that person'.

"The locals love it.

"Everyone who has used the centre since the mural has been installed has said nothing but positive things.

"It's really brightened the place up."

Chelsea Ellenden with the section of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cobholm resident Chelsea Ellenden said: "I just loved it. It looks really good. I'm just a bit sad because it's been nice doing it with everybody.

"It's been good fun.

"It looks a lot better and it tells the story of Cobholm."

A traditional sign for Cobholm as part of the mural. - Credit: Danielle Booden

June Spruce, who has lived in Cobholm since birth and was taken outside of her bedroom window in a basket during the 1953 floods, said: "It's my history on a wall.

"When I look at each different picture, I know the people and the places.

"The only thing I don't recollect is the mill because that was here a lot longer than I was."

June Spruce pointing to a painting of her younger self that she did for the mural at Cobholm Communuty Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Samuel Jinks, from Freshly Greated, said: "The Cobholm community centre mural is a perfect example of outstanding community art.

"It really captures the Cobholm community, past and present and further reflects the passion and creativity of the people who helped design and paint it.

"This is exactly what the Freshly Greated programme is all about and we look forward to running more creative experiences with Cobholm residents in the years to come."

Liz Bell, and her daughter Lucy Bell, inbetween the parts of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Kevin Pasby with the section of the mural at Cobholm Community Centre that she painted. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two residents of Cobholm from a bygone era immortalised in the community centre mural. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The old St Luke's Church in Cobholm, as it was before being converted into homes. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cobholm Tavern from yesteryear. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The old windmill and a stagecoach are included in the Cobholm community centre mural. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Chickens being transported to safety during the 1953 floods. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A happy pig farmer from a bygone era. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Faces from Cobholm's past, including Kaye Moore winning Cobholm May Queen in 1981. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Floods 1953 - Cobholm Residents of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth outside F.W. Hayhow Stores during the 1953 floods. - Credit: Archant

Floods 1953 - Yarmouth Aiding in the evacuation of flooded homes in Great Yarmouth, the Royal Canadian Airforce assist Mrs. P. Brown down a ladder. Mrs Brown went back to her mother-in-law's home (Mrs A. Brown of 80 Wolseley Road, Southtown) to pick up clothing and precious belongings. - Credit: Archant

February 1953: Mrs Churchill meeting servicemen helping clean up after the floods. - Credit: Archant

Floods 1953 - Cobholm Residents and children of Olive Road area of Cobholm, Great Yarmouth wading through the flood water. - Credit: Archant

Floods 1953 - Salvation Army canteen serving flood workers at Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant