Hunt for 'community champions' to reach vulnerable in Great Yarmouth

Published: 10:39 AM April 8, 2021

The welcome to Great Yarmouth sign as you approach the town. March 2016. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Would you like a challenge while helping the community of Great Yarmouth?

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is on the search to find helpful people within local communities right across the borough to become community champions – a new volunteer role supporting healthy communities to thrive.

The Community Champions’ Programme aims to develop new networks of trusted local champions who can help support those most at risk from COVID-19, building trust, communicating accurate health information and help to save lives.

This includes ensuring the right information is available at grass-roots level to help boost vaccine take-up.

The programme aims to reach groups such as older people, disabled people, and people from ethnic minority backgrounds who, according to the latest evidence, are more likely to suffer long-term impacts and poor outcomes from COVID-19.

Community champions aim to make a difference in their community. - Credit: GYBC

The council is keen to hear from anyone aged over 18, who lives or works in the borough and can spare some time to help out.

Through the Community Champions’ Programme, a network of trusted “go to people” across the community will make a difference by helping to share the latest trusted health and well-being information with their local community, via friends, family and neighbours.

As well as helping to ensure important advice reaches as many people as possible, community champions will also be invited to participate in regular "Community Check-ins” – virtual community information-sharing sessions, where they will have the chance to speak with the Communities Team and those leading the COVID response locally.

Andy Grant, chairman of the housing and neighbourhoods committee, said: “You will get health and well-being information and materials to share with your community.

"In addition to helping to keep people safe, you will also have the chance to ask questions and share your ideas and feedback for supporting healthy communities.

“For those who wish to go beyond information-sharing to undertake hands-on volunteering, we are also offering the expanded role of community champion plus.”

Find out more and sign up at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/community-champions.

You can also email gycc@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or call the Great Yarmouth Community Helpline on 0808 196 2236 if you would like help to apply or to discuss the role further.