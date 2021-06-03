Community supermarkets could open on coast
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014
A pair of charities could open community supermarkets this year in response to increased food poverty in Great Yarmouth.
The proposal will be discussed next week (June 10) at a meeting of the borough council's housing and neighbourhoods committee, when it is expected that Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre in Gorleston and the Salvation Army in Great Yarmouth will be invited to prepare business plans and submit grant applications to open the proposed stores.
A report prepared ahead of the meeting states that Great Yarmouth experienced the greatest number of food requests in the county during the coronavirus pandemic.
The community food stores would "address a need for a more accessible, long-term and sustainable solution for affordable food provision locally", it says.
The intention is to open the Shrublands Community Store this summer this year and the Great Yarmouth store in the autumn.
You may also want to watch:
The charities would work with Town Hall and the Norfolk Community Foundation (NCF).
Most Read
- 1 Great Yarmouth residents evacuate homes as former care home hit by fire
- 2 Arrest after 'man with gun' hoax on busy seafront
- 3 Burst pipe closes road in Great Yarmouth area
- 4 Families enjoy return of seafront fun park
- 5 Teen with Covid spat at police during 'one-man crime wave'
- 6 Birdseye picture shows a busy Yarmouth over bank holiday weekend
- 7 Man arrested for arson and fraud after care home blaze
- 8 'She will be missed' - Tributes to much-loved former mayor
- 9 'Hard as nails' footballer who played for rival clubs in FA Cup dies
- 10 'Wonderland' bid for former seafront museum