'Check your outbuildings' - Concern grows for missing 26-year-old

Published: 1:13 PM May 17, 2021

George Goodman went missing from his Rollesby home early on Sunday morning. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The disappearance of a 26-year-old man is causing "increasing concern", police have said.

George Goodman was last seen at his home in Low Road, Rollesby, at 5am on Sunday morning.

Both police and fire are involved in the search for Mr Goodman who is described as vulnerable and whose disappearance is "out of character."

He is believed to be wearing skinny blue jeans and a blue top, and is not thought to be wearing shoes or a coat.

Mr Goodman is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, white, with dark brown short hair and a brown/ginger full beard.

Police are asking people to check their outbuildings regardless of whether locked or insecure as he could be seeking shelter.

He could also be in the area around Fleggburgh.

Insp Teresa Futter said: "We are really concerned about George’s welfare given the circumstances.

"He has been missing more than 24 hours, given the weather and fact he may not have any shoes on and is vulnerable, he may be feeling quite scared.

"We want to avoid any further distress or anxiety so would appreciate help from the public.”

Anyone who has any information or has seen someone fitting the description in the areas mentioned should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident number 137 of Sunday 16 May 2021.