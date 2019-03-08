Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'We know we cannot stop it' - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:46 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 25 June 2019

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Archant

A public meeting to hammer out the best deal for a seaside village set to see another 725 homes is being staged next month.

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council Picture: supplied by Tony BakerTony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council Picture: supplied by Tony Baker

The parish council in Caister says it wants to bring the debate away from social media so people can ask "grown-up" questions and hear what others think.

Under a proposal from Persimmon Homes 725 homes will spring up on land west of Jack Chase Way, close to where the developer is putting the finishing touches to another 190-home estate at Beauchamp Grange.

Tony Baker, parish council chairman, said people in the village had been firing questions at councillors so the decision had been taken to give everyone the chance to have their say at the council hall on July 15.

He said it wasn't about building opposition to Magnolia Gardens but getting the best possible plan for the village.

The main concern, he said, was around traffic taking "the easy option" through the village rather than negotiating the new traffic controls planned for Jack Chase Way.

"We know we cannot actually stop it. We want to get the best possible plan for Caister itself," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"It is not about trying to stop it, because we know we can't.

"It is going to be a grown-up conversation.

"It is the road and access that is causing the main concern. There is going to be an easy option to come through the village and if they can do that there's going to be a big problem.

"There has been a lot of response on social media and we want to take it away from there and put it in the public eye and make sure the developers realise the concerns, and that it's not just people on social media."

A public exhibition put on by Persimmon in May drew over 300 people, many of whom called into question the need for the homes.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes Anglia said: "There was an excellent attendance at the public exhibition, it provided an opportunity for local people to discuss the proposals with the development team and offer their feedback. 337 people attended, with 115 comment forms returned on the day and a further 41 comments have been submitted so far by email and online."

The parish council hopes to hold two meetings on July 15 at 2pm and 7pm, feeding back the responses to the planning process.

Persimmon Homes has yet to submit its application, the borough council has confirmed.

Related articles

Most Read

Cinema to reopen following multi-million pound investment from new operators

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

Driver seriously injured woman during police chase after booze and cocaine binge

Ashley Youngman: Picture Norfolk Police

Quick-thinking lifeguards rescue swimmers swept from Norfolk shore

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘One hell of a wall of water’ - Boat speeding on Norfolk Broads sparks lifeboat response

Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Man caught with hammer and knife outside arcade

Victoria Arcade, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Cinema to reopen following multi-million pound investment from new operators

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

Driver seriously injured woman during police chase after booze and cocaine binge

Ashley Youngman: Picture Norfolk Police

Quick-thinking lifeguards rescue swimmers swept from Norfolk shore

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘One hell of a wall of water’ - Boat speeding on Norfolk Broads sparks lifeboat response

Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Man caught with hammer and knife outside arcade

Victoria Arcade, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Further delays to inquest into man’s death three years after brutal attack

Victim Russell Lambert. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire

Norfolk firm builds exact replica of Spitfire

The silver spitfire replica in position at Terminal 2, Heathrow airport. Pic: submitted

‘Nightmare’ predictions as major road closes and buses diverted via by-pass

The Gorleston-bound lane of Southtown Road will be closed to traffic for around a month while new water mains are laid. Buses are being diverted and a shuttle bus will be operating for free Picture: Google Maps

Starving two-month-old puppy rescued from rubbish dump

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists