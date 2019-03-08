Plans for Gorleston Ferryside site rejected over “poor design”

The former registry office for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Ferryside, High Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

Concerns over the “poor design” of a proposed development on the historic Ferryside site in Gorleston have led councillors to refuse the planning application.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The controversial scheme to put six houses and 28 flats into the landmark site was rejected by councillors at a Great Yarmouth Borough Council committee meeting on Wednesday (March 6).

Ronald Hanton, chairman of the development control committee, said the councillors had concerns about the loss of trees and the lack of open space or a children’s play area.

He said an objection from Peel Ports that would-be residents might complain about noise at the port had also “found favour with councillors”.

A Norwich-based developer was given the go-ahead years ago to knock down the Ferryside building, which for over fifty years served as the borough’s registry office

The developers will now have to go back to the drawing-board but are still permitted to demolish the building.