‘Case-by-case’ compensation available as providers fix network issues in Great Yarmouth

Network providers say compensation will be considered on a “case-by-case basis” after a mobile signaling issue left residents without connection for two days.

Many residents in Gorleston, Belton and Bradwell on either the EE or Three network said they were unable to get a mobile signal at the beginning of this week, with the problem continuing on into Thursday.

But EE and Three say the signal failure, which was caused by a faulty cable on a site between Bradwell and Belton, has been fully repaired.

In a statement, Three said that the issue had been spotted on June 2 by their team, and that the mast was back up and running the next day.

EE added: “We’ve resolved a signal issue that affected some of our customers in the Gorleston, Bradwell, and Belton areas.

“Our engineers worked quickly to replace faulty hardware and all sites are now back online. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience.”

Both providers say that compensation is considered on an individual basis, and that those affected are encouraged to contact their network’s customer service team for more information.