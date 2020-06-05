Search

Advanced search

‘Case-by-case’ compensation available as providers fix network issues in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:26 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 05 June 2020

Lots of residents reported issues with getting a signal on the EE and Three network earlier this week. Photo: Getty Images/iStock Photo

Lots of residents reported issues with getting a signal on the EE and Three network earlier this week. Photo: Getty Images/iStock Photo

demaerre

Network providers say compensation will be considered on a “case-by-case basis” after a mobile signaling issue left residents without connection for two days.

Many residents in Gorleston, Belton and Bradwell on either the EE or Three network said they were unable to get a mobile signal at the beginning of this week, with the problem continuing on into Thursday.

But EE and Three say the signal failure, which was caused by a faulty cable on a site between Bradwell and Belton, has been fully repaired.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement, Three said that the issue had been spotted on June 2 by their team, and that the mast was back up and running the next day.

EE added: “We’ve resolved a signal issue that affected some of our customers in the Gorleston, Bradwell, and Belton areas.

“Our engineers worked quickly to replace faulty hardware and all sites are now back online. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience.”

Both providers say that compensation is considered on an individual basis, and that those affected are encouraged to contact their network’s customer service team for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

Police called to monitor tailbacks as McDonald’s reopens in Great Yarmouth

McDonald's shift manager Kevin Peet said the drive-thru restaurant was prepared after burger fans flocked to Gapton Hall on Thursday (June 4) Picture: Liz Coates

What will town’s socially distanced high street look like?

Shoppers visiting Gorleston High Street after June 15, 2020, will find a new self-distancing regime aimed at keeping people safe and stopping the spread of Covid-19 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A bit strange’ - Great Yarmouth market reopens with restrictions as shoppers return

Alan Pitt had an enjoyable first day back on Great Yarmouth market on Wednesday June 3 after lockdown was lifted on Monday Picture: Liz Coates

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

Police called to monitor tailbacks as McDonald’s reopens in Great Yarmouth

McDonald's shift manager Kevin Peet said the drive-thru restaurant was prepared after burger fans flocked to Gapton Hall on Thursday (June 4) Picture: Liz Coates

What will town’s socially distanced high street look like?

Shoppers visiting Gorleston High Street after June 15, 2020, will find a new self-distancing regime aimed at keeping people safe and stopping the spread of Covid-19 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A bit strange’ - Great Yarmouth market reopens with restrictions as shoppers return

Alan Pitt had an enjoyable first day back on Great Yarmouth market on Wednesday June 3 after lockdown was lifted on Monday Picture: Liz Coates

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Case-by-case’ compensation available as providers fix network issues in Great Yarmouth

Lots of residents reported issues with getting a signal on the EE and Three network earlier this week. Photo: Getty Images/iStock Photo

‘Leaving the house could be the death of me’ - the dilemma facing those shielding

Ray and Tina Cleveland, from Gorleson, who have only just started venturing outside after shielding for 10 weeks. Picture: Tina Cleveland

Teenager who committed 66 crimes before 18th birthday is jailed over two burglaries

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Children’s outdoor play is essential’: When will play areas reopen?

Signs in Eaton Park warning public of coronavirus and closed play areas. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

NHS Test and Trace will help us get life back on track

Work continues on the NHS Covid-19 app following a successful rollout on the Isle of Wight Picture: contributed
Drive 24