Work on Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing 'progressing well'

Published: 4:49 PM October 20, 2021

Once completed, Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing will help ease traffic congestion on the town's roads. - Credit: BAM | Farrans

Work on Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing is 'progressing well', helped largely through the support of key local partnerships, it is said.

As one of Norfolk's most significant infrastructure projects in recent years, the £121m scheme is being delivered by the BAM Farrans joint venture and has been supported by Ipswich-based Red7Marine, which has acted as the marine partner of choice since April 2021.

Upon coming onboard the project, Red7Marine's 250ft Haven Seariser 3 jack-up barge was sent to the site in order to carry out marine works.

This involved the excavation of the quayside and installation of piles to form the foundations for the western and eastern bascule pits.

The barge has recently demobilised form the site, but construction is set to continue with plans to have the bridge operational and open to traffic by early 2023.

The piles were driven from the Haven Seariser 3 via the use of a piling gate to successfully guide them into position.

Richard Hayman, construction manager for BAM Farran, said: "The project is continuing well and the Red7Marine team have played a big part in the success of the cofferdam piling works.

"The two cofferdams are an excellent milestone as we continue to bring this important infrastructure to life."

Nick Offord, CEO at Red7Marine, said: "We were delighted to be able to support the BAM Farrans joint venture at the Great Yarmouth Third River Crossing this year, a major infrastructure project that will shape the county.

"Both BAM Nuttall and Farrans are key, repeat clients for us and we were pleased to be able to fulfil the role of marine partner of choice once again."

Construction on the project began in January 2021 which will link the A47 at Harfrey's roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone via South Denes Road on the other side of the River Yare.

Upon completion, it is said the bridge will help ease traffic congestion on the town's roads, shortening journey times and improving journey reliability, in addition to supporting wider plans and work to maximise investment, regeneration and economic growth opportunities in the town and wider borough.