Third bridge consultation letters sent out

Published: 5:15 PM August 13, 2018 Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020

Thousands of homes across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have been receiving letters informing residents about the launch of a third river crossing consultation.

Norfolk County Council has been sending out the letters, which include a simplified illustrative map of the £121m bridge, ahead of the consultation launch on Monday, August 20.

Council transport bosses say construction of the new lifting bridge over the River Yare is due to begin in late 2020 and would see it linking the A47 at Harfreys Roundabout on the western side of the river to South Denes Road on the east in 2023.

The letters and seven week consultation are part of a planning process which is seeing the council making a Development Consent Order (DCO) to the Planning Inspectorate to consider. If approved the transport minister would then make the final decision.

The letter says: “As part of the DCO application process Norfolk County Council is required to carry out a pre-application consultation. This consultation will give you an opportunity to see and comment on the latest proposals for the bridge and consider any potential impacts it may have on you, your local community and the area as a whole.”

You may also want to watch:

The letter adds it could be last time residents have the opportunity to comment on the proposals before the application to the Planning Inspectorate. However people will then be able to register with the inspectorate to provide a written summary on their views on the bridge.

Staffed consultation events being held across Great Yarmouth

The sessions are on:

Saturday, August 25, 10am-4.30pm at Great Yarmouth Library, Tolhouse Street, Great Yarmouth

Thursday, August 30, 10am-9pm at the Priory Centre, Priory Plain, Great Yarmouth

Tuesday, September 4, 10am-8pm at Gorleston Library, Lowestoft Road, Gorleston

Wednesday, September 12, 10am–8pm at the Kings Centre, 30, Queen Annes Road, Southtown, Great Yarmouth.

People can respond to the consultation by:

Completing a questionnaire on line at www.norfolk.gov.uk/3rc

Completing the paper questionnaire and posting it to Norfolk County Council, GY3RC, Ground floor – South Wing, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH

Emailing comments to gy3rc-st3consultation@norfolk.gov.uk