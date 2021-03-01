Coronavirus rates where you live in Great Yarmouth borough

Published: 4:32 PM March 1, 2021

Cases of coronavirus in Great Yarmouth have fallen by a fifth in the last week - while in some of the borough's neighbourhoods the rate still stands above the national average.

Figures from Public Health England for the seven days up to February 23 show that, while the borough still has the highest rate in Norfolk, the number of reported infections has dropped by 21pc from 133.9 to 105.7 per 100,000 people.

The national average for England currently stands at 107.8.

The data was published as police in the seaside town disrupted two children's birthday parties over the weekend, issuing £800 fines to a number of adults at one of the parties where more than 15 people had gathered.

A closer look at the figures shows that case rates vary widely across neighbourhoods in the borough, with some now reporting less than two cases and others above the national average.

The neighbourhood with the highest number of cases was Yarmouth Parade, with a rate of 298.8 per 100,000, or 29 reported infections, in the week ending February 23.

Caister recorded a rate of 144.5 while Yarmouth North had 151.9.

The two neighbourhoods to record less than two cases each were Fleggburgh, Rollesby and Martham, and Gorleston West.

With the estimated R number for the East of England currently between 0.6 and 0.8, the number of cases in Norfolk overall was 75.8, the lowest since October.

Meanwhile, the NHS confirmed on Monday nine in 10 over-65s in England have now had their first dose of the vaccine, and more than 40pc of adults in Norfolk and Waveney have had the jab.

Cases in the week ending February 23, with case rate per 100,000 in brackets

Hemsby and Ormesby - 5 (55.1)

Fleggburgh, Rollesby and Martham - less than two recorded cases

Caister - 13 (144.5)

Yarmouth North - 9 (151.9)

Yarmouth Central and Northgate - 5 (66.2)

Yarmouth Parade - 29 (298.8)

Southtown and Cobholm - 6 (80)

Bradwell North - 4 (63)

Gorleston North - 7 (88.7)

Gorleston South and Beach - 8 (90.8)

Gorleston West - less than two recorded cases

Belton - 5 (94.9)

Bradwell South and Hopton - 10 (138.2)























