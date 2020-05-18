Search

Council tax deductions to be discussed by Town Hall

PUBLISHED: 13:41 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 18 May 2020

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2013

An additional 1,200 people in Great Yarmouth might be eligible for council tax reduction due to a lack of seasonal work because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The issue will be aired at a meeting of the borough council’s policy and resources committee on Tuesday (May 19).

In March the government announced a £500m hardship fund for billing authorities to deliver relief to council tax payers in their area, with just over £1.3m allocated to Great Yarmouth.

A report to the committee states: “Although over the summer months current restrictions are likely to lift, we need to be mindful that the longer it takes for businesses to come back on line the higher the risk of the business surviving, therefore, the increased number of people becoming unemployed.”

MORE: Why April 1 is likely to mean a host of bill increases for Norfolk and Suffolk households

Determinations will be made based on the financial hardship of the applicant’s household directly attributed to the outbreak.

The report states the council has already awarded £634,552.66.

