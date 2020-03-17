Coronavirus: Latest events cancelled and postponed in Great Yarmouth

In the light of latest Government advice on giving pubs, clubs and theatres a wide berth and cutting back on human contact in public places event organisers across Great Yarmouth are taking the precaution of cancelling or postponing events.

To keep you up to date we are compiling a list of what isn’t going ahead which we will be updating as and when announcements are made to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Latest events cancelled in Great Yarmouth:

• St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth is cancelling or postponing many of its shows. A statement on its website said it was contacting ticket holders. The theatre is hoping people will accept a credit voucher rather than a refund, or even donate the ticket price to help it through the coronavirus crisis.

• Pirates Live at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome (April 2 to 26) has been cancelled with acts due to fly in from around the world. Organisers are offering 25pc on top of ticket purchase price to those who opt for a voucher refund.

• Great Yarmouth Easter Fayre (April 16 to 19)

The borough council announced it had been cancelled due to “national advice around gatherings.”

• Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea (March 22)

This was due to go ahead in the Town Hall’s Assembly Rooms. The borough council has said it will be contacting those who have pre-booked to offer full refunds.

• The Spirit of Enterprise Awards (March 27)

The glittering ceremony has been postponed.

• Julian Macey memorial exhibition (March 19 to 23)

The exhibition was due to be held at Yarmouth Library’s gallery and has been postponed.

• Christchurch in Great Yarmouth is closed until further notice.

• Potters Resort in Hopton has shut down completely.

• Great Yarmouth Arts’ Festival due to take place in June has been cancelled. Festival chairman Hugh Sturzaker said: “We hope that it may be possible to hold it in September but this will depend on the circumstances later in the year.

“For similar reasons, the awards competition for shops, businesses etc run by the Civic Society of Great Yarmouth will not be taking place this year but we will do so in 2021.”

• All activities at Reedham Village Hall have been cancelled until further notice including whist drive, over 50s club, music group, yoga

Are you having to cancel an event? Let us know how you’ve been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Email liz.coates@archant.co.uk or call 07841 492687