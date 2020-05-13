Search

Advanced search

‘Please stay away’ - Great Yarmouth Borough Council issues plea to would-be visitors

PUBLISHED: 16:15 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 13 May 2020

Great Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. First day of driving restrictions lifted. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Great Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. First day of driving restrictions lifted. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Would-be visitors to Great Yarmouth have been told to stay away amid concerns that people may be drawn to the seaside as the lockdown is eased in England.

Great Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. First day of driving restrictions lifted. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanGreat Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. First day of driving restrictions lifted. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The local borough council has said the town’s seafront car parks and public toilets will remain closed to discourage an influx of tourists to the resort which would risk the health and safety of both visitors and residents.

People are also being asked to stay away for now from neighbouring Gorleston and the local villages of Hopton, Caister, Hemsby and Winterton.

While driving to outdoor open spaces for exercise or leisure, irrespective of distance, is now permitted, tourist attractions, hotels and holiday parks must remain closed under government rules.

The council will continue to review its position as the situation develops.

Great Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. First day of driving restrictions lifted. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanGreat Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. First day of driving restrictions lifted. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

MORE: All quiet on the Norfolk coast as lockdown eases

Cllr Carl Smith, the council leader, said: “Public health and safety is the top priority, and maintaining social distancing is critical.

“We’re still very early on in the government’s stepped recovery plan, and we all have a part to play in controlling this deadly, infectious virus and saving lives.

“While people can travel, the message from Great Yarmouth to would-be tourists is please stay away for now, do not be tempted to congregate on our coast, risking the safety of yourself, your family and the local community.

You may also want to watch:

“So far, people have been good in staying away and we would like to see that continue for the time being.”

Lyndon Bevan, chairman of the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTABIA), said: “As part of discouraging potential tourists from visiting, the council has taken the sensible decision of keeping our car parks and toilets closed for now, just as tourist attractions, hotels and holiday parks must remain closed. It’s still not the time for tourism. Please spread the word, not the virus.”

On Wednesday (May 13), first day of the loosened lockdown, grey skies appeared to have kept sunseekers away from Great Yarmouth.

A few miles north, Winterton Beach carpark was reopened, with its owners hoping to “avoid a situation where the village is packed with visitors’ cars”.

Great Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. First day of driving restrictions lifted. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanGreat Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. First day of driving restrictions lifted. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Police probe into green Waterways after second attack’s surprise culprit

A suspected vandal attack on the Waterways lily pond has been followed by a second incident at the nearby boating lake. This picture taken on Saturday May 9 shows the extent of the pollution which is being investigated by the police Picture: Andy Cranefield

Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man, 41, arrested after altercation draws armed police

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Police probe into green Waterways after second attack’s surprise culprit

A suspected vandal attack on the Waterways lily pond has been followed by a second incident at the nearby boating lake. This picture taken on Saturday May 9 shows the extent of the pollution which is being investigated by the police Picture: Andy Cranefield

Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man, 41, arrested after altercation draws armed police

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Please stay away’ - Great Yarmouth Borough Council issues plea to would-be visitors

Great Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. First day of driving restrictions lifted. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Police thank woman for ‘lovely gesture’ left on patrol car

Note left by woman on police car in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Poignant memories shared of much-missed coastal rail link

The final train, with its special headboard made by Graham Smith. Picture: Archant Library/Graham Smith

Nature haven in Broads reopens car park and gardens

Simon Partridge, director of How Hill, a nature reserve in the Norfolk Broads which has reopened its carpark and gardens as lockdown eases in England. Picture: Richard Batson/How Hill Trust.

All quiet on the Norfolk coast as lockdown eases

An almost deserted promenade at Hunstanton on the morning lockdown eased to allow people to drive to the coast Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24