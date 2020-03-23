Search

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 35

PUBLISHED: 18:47 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 23 March 2020

Norfolk has confirmed another case of coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Norfolk has confirmed another case of coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Norfolk has confirmed another positive coronavirus case.

It comes after the county announced ten new cases yesterday - the highest jump in one day - with the number of people testing positive surging from 24 to 34.

In the latest update from Public Health England, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 35, while in Suffolk the figure is 22 which has risen by four since yesterday.

Nationally, the total UK cases has reached 6,650 with 335 people now confirmed to have died after contracting the virus.

Of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 135 have recovered - the same number as yesterday.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the two men had died after being diagnosed with the virus in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, the first fatalities in the county.

One man was aged in his 60s and the other in his 70s and both had underlying health conditions. The pair were not related or connected to one another.

Stay up to date with the latest in our Norfolk Coronavirus Update Facebook group.

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Police issue warning as thieves target household supplies

A shortage of key household supplies is leading to 'opportunism' by thieves, according to Norfolk Police. Picture: Chris Bishop

Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Holiday park announces closures over coronavirus

Haven Seashore Holiday Park has closed to the public. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

