Potters Resort ‘forced to consider’ redundancies over coronavirus fallout

PUBLISHED: 15:10 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 23 June 2020

Potters Resort, Hopton. Picture: Archant

Potters Resort, Hopton. Picture: Archant

Archant

Potters Resort at Hopton has become the latest in a chain of regional employers to begin redundancy consultations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Potters Resort, Hopton. Photo: ArchantPotters Resort, Hopton. Photo: Archant

The family resort at Hopton-on-Sea is one of the oldest of its kind in the UK, and is run by owner John Potter who took over the helm from his late father.

Enjoying an unbroken stream of leisure provision on the Norfolk/Suffolk coast since 1920, Mr Potter had said he was “broken-hearted” when the company closed in March alongside other holiday parks under government instruction.

Back then, in response to the closure on March 17, Potters had said: “Further to the government’s statement recommending that everyone should avoid unnecessary contact, close social proximity, or travel, we have taken the unprecedented precaution of closing Potters Resort for the foreseeable future.

“We are mindful of the impact of this extraordinary crisis on our guests, staff, and suppliers. We have to pull together as friends, colleagues and loved ones to help and protect the most at risk in our society.”

John Potter, who runs Potters Resort in Hopton. Pic: ArchantJohn Potter, who runs Potters Resort in Hopton. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

But while staycation bookings look set to rise due to uncertainty over international travel, the company has now said staff redundancies are something they will “reluctantly have to consider”.

In a statement, Potters said: “We have not made anyone redundant, but legally we have to warn our team that as a direct result of the pandemic this is something we are reluctantly forced to consider.

“This legal process takes 45 days to complete.

“Clearly, our business, alongside theatres, restaurants, gyms and arenas, all with usually many people enjoying time together in these large shared spaces, is majorly impacted by the current restrictions.

“These are likely to continue in one form or another for an indefinable period.”

They added: “We are making plans to bounce back, and we hope to retain as many of our wonderful and friendly team as we can in the short term and rebuild stronger in the longer term.”

Redundancies are also being considered at Jarrold’s department store in Norwich and the Bure Valley Railway, which admitted it may have to let staff members go if it is unable to reopen this summer.

'It's just too tough' - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Dispersal orders for village playing fields under police crackdown on large gatherings

Norfolk Police have imposed dispersal orders on three Norfolk playing fields after complaints Picture: Getty Images

WATCH: Poignant scenes as street claps funeral cortege for bowls' ace Vera, 87

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth's famous Joyland and Pleasure Beach attractions gear up to reopen

Great Yarmouth's amusement arcades and fun parks are gearing up for a July re-opening, though the specific date is still unclear. Picture: James Bass

'It'll be a year before things get better' - Businesses reflect on recovery prospects

Emma Jarvis from the Hair Base says she's expecting it to be a full year before her business might recover, even with the government's business interruption grant. Picture: James Bass

