Death of man on allotments ‘not suspicious’ police confirm

A police car leaves the scene at Fremantle Road allotments where a man's body was found in a van the day before Picture: Liz Coates Archant

The death of a man found in van on a Norfolk allotment plot is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

A fleet of emergency vehicles descended on Fremantle Road in Great Yarmouth on June 29 at around teatime sparking concerns among local residents worried for their safety.

At the height of the incident there was reckoned some eight police cars, several fire engines, three incident support vehicles, an ambulance and a paramedic car.

Police said the body of man had been found in van and that there were chemicals at the scene, adding to the scale of the response.

An area of the allotments was taped off with officers standing guard the following day.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.”