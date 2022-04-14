Family of terminally-ill Rollesby girl couldn't heat home

A tearful mother has thanked strangers for donating thousands of pounds for her terminally-ill daughter after revealing the family couldn't heat their home.

Alexandra Hazell, 35, made an appeal on Wednesday about how her terminally-ill daughter Anastasia, seven, had to be wrapped in blankets and kept warm with a wood fire at their home in Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth, due to the cost of living crisis.

Alexandra Hazell, 35, and husband James Hazell, 35, with son Ryker, 3, and seven-year-old daughter Anastasia Hazell who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma (DIPG). - Credit: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

Her devastating story inspired generous strangers to give more than £5,000 in just a few hours to support Anastasia's final moments.

Their fundraiser has jumped to nearly £8,000 with further donations flooding in.

Anastasia was diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma DIPG brain tumour last March and was given just 12 months to live.

Anastasia Hazell, seven, has been kept warm by being wrapped in blankets. - Credit: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

Mrs Hazell said: "It's really overwhelming. People have been amazing and so helpful.

"It's been the worst year of our lives but also the best because we've had this incredible support."

The fundraising page entitled 'Anastasia's legacy' now has more than £7,800.

Mrs Hazell said the "Easter bunny" will use a portion of the funds to buy gifts for Anastasia, including her favourite Lush bath products.

She said the money will also go towards keeping the family's heating running after they've already run out of oil twice this year - with costs rising from £400 during lockdown to £530 in March.

Alexandra Hazell, 35, and husband James Hazell, 35, with son Ryker, 3, and seven-year-old daughter Anastasia Hazell who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma (DIPG) in March 2021. - Credit: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

In February, they ran out of heating for three days until they managed to find the money to pay for an oil delivery.

Mrs Hazell said her daughter's lips "turned blue" as the family huddled in her room to keep warm with a wood burner and blankets during the cold snap in February.

Seven-year-old Anastasia Hazell was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma (DIPG), a high-grade tumour affecting children with no cure. - Credit: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

Mrs Hazell also said their groceries bill had doubled in price since last year - with the family's weekly shop going from £70 to around £140.

The mum has set up a charity in Anastasia's name called Hope House Hazells, which supports children with special needs and their families.

Mrs Hazell said: "We're going to help other children down the line in her name.

"I think she's really happy knowing she can help other people.

"This little girl has shown us so much bravery and we want to carry that on."

The GoFundMe page can be found by searching for Anastasia's legacy on it.