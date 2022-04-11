News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
SURVEY: Tell us how the cost of living crisis is affecting you

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:29 PM April 11, 2022
Responses have been pouring into our Cost of Living Survey, which is asking Mercury readers how spiralling prices are impacting on their lives.

People across the borough are facing rising costs for fuel, heating and food as council tax and national insurance payments increase. 

Our comprehensive survey asks a series of key questions, such as are you worse off financially than a year ago, are you cutting back on shopping and using cars and would you consider taking a second job or selling possessions to help make ends meet.

We have had dozens of responses so far and we will be compiling all the results for a story on how the cost of living crisis is affecting people across the borough.

Take part in the survey below.

